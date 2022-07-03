Six gardens from throughout the South Haven area will be on display during South Haven Garden Club’s annual Garden Walk.
Now celebrating its 24th year, this year’s walk will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 9. Proceeds from the event support the club’s activities and scholarship program for graduating high school senors and college students pursuing degrees in agriculture.
“From a former horse farm to a hardscaped masterpiece, this year’s gardens offer a wide variety of features, plants and adventurist gardening,” said Diane Cabiness, chairperson of the Garden Walk.
People who want to see the gardens can purchase tickets in advance at the South Haven Visitor’s Bureau at 546 Phoenix St., Murphy’s Mall at 321 Center St., Wolverine Ace Hardware at 530 Huron St., or online at www.southhavengardenclub.org. Tickets will also be available at the Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., the day of the event.
The tour will begin at the Bailey Museum where attendees will receive a map for garden locations. Refreshments will also be provided.
Once attendees receive their maps they can tour the various gardens.
One of the gardens, located at the home of a former South Haven mayor, is known for its large Tulip tree, Holly tree, Japanese climbing hydrangea, and rear gardens that overlook a ravine.
Another garden on display shows how its owners have made the most of their small space to grow a variety of ornamental fruit trees and perennials that can be viewed from the home’s back deck.
“The Back Forty” display encompasses what was once a working farm with horse stables. The owners have converted portions of the property into several mini gardens with a pool area that is encircled by a dry rock bed with a variety of succulents. Another key element is the old-fashioned screened porch that overlooks a wooded ravine with ferns and Hostas. Guests who visit during the Garden Walk can enjoy some classical music, as well.
A brochure will be available with the map to provide more detailed information about each of the gardens that are part of the Garden Walk.