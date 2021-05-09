Southwest Michigan residents are invited to view a free, online seminar conducted by Spectrum Health Lakeland dermatologist Dr. Riddhi Shah of Stonegate Dermatology.
The online seminar, “Spot skin cancer early,” will take place virtually from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12. Participants will be emailed a link on how to join and can ask questions during the event.
During the seminar, Shah will discuss the different types of skin cancer and how to identify and treat the disease, as well as the importance of preventative measures and regular skin exams.
“One out of every five people will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime,” Shah said. “If found early, when it is small and hasn’t spread, skin cancer can often be treated with success.”
A valid email address is required to register. For more information, or to register, call 269-927-5361 or visit stonegatedermatology.com/skincancer