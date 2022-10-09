The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative (ACFPC), a program of the Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF), is kicking off the 3rd annual Soup-Tober soup drive that runs the whole month of October. The goal is to collect 10,000 cans of soup for food pantries throughout the county.
This year 14 members of the ACFPC are participating in the drive which is both being done in person and virtually. Pantries worked to identify local drop sites in communities throughout the county. Those drop sites can be found on the food pantry collaborative’s’ website. Donations can also be made online.
All donations will be shared among the ACFPC members at the end of the month to help the pantries purchase soup and other pantry needs to aid the families in need this winter.
The following sites will be collecting cans of soup:
Pullman area – Linking Center and People Helping People
Fennville area – Fennville Family Dollar, Healthy Fennville and Ladders of Hope Food Pantry
