South Haven’s Performance Series returned this year with an abbreviated concert lineup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the non-profit organization from planning its annual free holiday concert.
This year’s concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., and features the South Bend Chamber Singers, who have performed in the past in South Haven.
Now in its 33rd season, the vocal ensemble is composed of around 30 singers who hail from northern Indiana and southern Michigan. They represent all ages, from high school students to retirees, and singers from all walks of life.
“Some are professional musicians but most work in other fields. They unite to share their talent and love for choral music,” said Nancy Tuit, publicist for the South Haven Performance Series, a non-profit group that schedules fine arts concerts throughout the summer months in South Haven.
The Chamber Singers is an ensemble-in-residence at Saint Mary’s College. Over the past 30-plus years, the Singers have presented major choral-orchestral works such as Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Magnificat, Mass in B Minor, and St. John Passion as well as Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass, Brahms’ Requiem and Orff’s Carmina Burana. Yet, the ensemble concentrates primarily on works by living composers and regularly commissions new works and unusual and complex arrangements.
Nancy Menk, music director, holds the Mary Lou and Judd Leighton Chair in Music at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind. She also serves as music director of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Music Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s and doctorate degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
The performance is supported by a grant from the South Haven Area Community Foundation.
People are requested to wear a face mask, indoors, at the concert.