South Haven area residents will be able to enjoy a free holiday concert this month, courtesy of the South Haven Performance Series.
Each year, the Performance Series offers a holiday concert, free of charge, as a thank you to patrons who attend the Series' summer concerts, according to Nancy Tuit, publicist for the Performance Series.
This year's free holiday concert features the South Bend Chamber Singers and will take place at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven.
The Chamber Singers is an ensemble-in-residence at Saint Mary’s College, in Notre Dame, Ind. Over the past 30-plus years, the group has presented major choral-orchestral works such as Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Magnificat, Mass in B Minor, and St. John Passion as well as Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass, Brahms’ Requiem and Orff’s Carmina Burana. Yet, the ensemble concentrates primarily on works by living composers and regularly commissions new works and unusual and complex arrangements, according to its website.
The Chamber Singers is directed by Nancy Menk, the Mary Lou and Judd Leighton chair in music at St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Ind. She also is music director of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. The ensemble is accompanied by Kevin J. Vaughn. He is director of music and organist at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend, Ind.