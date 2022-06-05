After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, South Haven’s Fourth of July parade will be returning this year.
The parade, sponsored by the South Haven Tribune, South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club, will take place Monday, July 4th.
The parade staging area will be at the south entrance to South Haven High School parking lot off of LaGrange Street.
Parade entrants are asked to beginning lining up at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. step-off. The parade will proceed on Elkenburg Street, then continue north on Kalamazoo Street to Phoenix Street. Once downtown, the parade entries will proceed downtown on Phoenix Street to Broadway Avenue. The parade will turn south on Broadway, west on Huron and then proceed south on Center Street back to the high school.
“It takes approximately 40 volunteers and city, fire and police staff to help make this parade a reality, along with the many participating entries,” said Becky Kark, editor of the South Haven Tribune. “This parade is a celebration of our nation’s heritage as well as our community’s heritage which dates back to 150 years ago. People are very happy to once again take part in the parade. It traces its roots to 1849 when the first Fourth of July Parade took place in South Haven.”
The theme for this year’s parade is “Survival After a Worldwide Pandemic.” Plaques will be awarded for Best Overall Entry, Best Business Entry, Best Musical Entry, Best Patriotic Entry, Best Enthusiastic Entry, Best Children’s Entry, Best Vehicle Entry and Best Pageant Entry.
Entries for this year’s parade can be obtained at the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce office and its website, www.southhaven mi.com, the South Haven/Van Buren County Visitors Bureau office and its website, southhaven.org or by emailing the South Haven Tribune at news@ southhaventribune.com