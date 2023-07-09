South Haven’s trio of Fourth of July holiday events attracted thousands of residents and visitors to the lakeshore community this past weekend.
The events kicked off with the South Haven Art Center’s annual Art Fair which attracted more than 100 artists to Stanley Johnston Park, Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2.
The art fair was followed by the popular Light up the Lake fireworks show, Monday, July 3, which was shot off the North Pier at 10:30 p.m. People began gathering at South Haven’s beaches and bluffs during the morning hours of July 3 to reserve a spot to watch the 20-minute display. Even though the morning was hazy due to smoke and fog from the Canadian wildfires of late June, the hazy conditions dissipated to make way for an enjoyable display of fireworks.
According to South Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Carlotto, there were few problems with crowd control associated with the display.
Over the past several years, the police department has stepped up efforts to prevent alcohol use and fights at beaches by increasing patrols and hiring private security companies to check coolers that people bring to beaches and parks prior to watching the fireworks.
The list of holiday events concluded Tuesday, July 4 with the annual 4th of July parade. This year’s parade attracted approximately 45 floats, organizations, churches and businesses, including the Kalamazoo Corvette Club, Casco Community Band, Blossomtime community floats, the South Haven Jazz Festival, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, Senior Services of Van Buren County, Team Thunder Classic Car Club and South Haven High School robotics club displaying their robot for spectators to see.
The following groups and businesses received awards:
Best overall entry: Miss South Haven float
Best business entry: Gull Lake Marine
Best musical entry: Casco Community Band
Most patriotic entry: Randall Family
Most original entry: Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity
Most enthusiastic entry: South Haven Pickleball Club
Best children’s entry: Youth Development Company/Police Activities League
Best vehicle entry: Van Buren County Road Commission
Best pageant entry: Miss Bangor float