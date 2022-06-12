South Haven city officials hope to obtain a $150,000 grant through the Michigan Department of Transportation to resurface nearly three blocks of Elkenburg Street, near South Haven High School and Lincoln Elementary School.
City council members gave approval this past week for staff to apply for the grant, which if approved, would come from MDOT’s Community Service Infrastructure Fund grant program that provides money for road improvements in cities and villages with a population of 10,000 or less.
The resurfacing of Elkenburg, from Center Street to Everett Parkway, isn’t scheduled to occur until the city’s 2023-24 fiscal budget year, however, the city needs to apply for the funding now, according to Mike Dopp, city engineer.
“The grant is for the 2023 construction season and would lesson the amount of funds the city would use for this project,” he wrote in a memo to city council members. “In turn, staff would potentially be able to do an additional street with the funds that would be freed up due to the grant.”
If the city were to receive the grant, it would require a $150,000 match.
For the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year, which is scheduled to begin July 1, the city council, Monday, approved several road improvement projects:
Resurfacing of Cable Street between Indiana and Center, $104,000
Resurfacing of Abell Street between Indiana and Center, $102,000
Resurfacing of Lee Street between Cherry and LeGrange streets, $193,200
Resurfacing of Cartwright Street between Indiana Avenue and Center Street, $100,900
In addition to the paving projects listed above, the city also plans to allocate $240,000 for improvements to the bascule bridge to address high-water issues. Money is also budgeted to address other minor street repairs that occur during the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to City Manager Kate Hosier.