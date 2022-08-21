South Haven officials are falling in line with a number of other municipalities throughout Michigan in adopting an ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
South Haven City Council members unanimously approved the nondiscrimination ordinance Monday, after holding a public hearing, in which proponents of the new ordinance applauded the council’s decision.
“We have a young trans- granddaughter,” South Haven resident Gary McMillan told the council. “She’s smart, kind, inquisitive. She was very young when she came home from school and asked her parents if while at home she could be a girl. My first reaction was fear. I was afraid for her future. I know the world can be very unkind to those who are different. I hope in passing this ordinance we remind ourselves we welcome all visitors with a determined kindness.”
South Haven resident Danielle Veenstra said she works with people in the community who seek services through the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan, a nonprofit organization that provides support and advocacy for the LGBTQ community in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
“I have queer friends who don’t feel safe because the city hasn’t had this declaration (ordinance). They’re not sure if the city is welcoming,” Veenstra said. “When people get the message they are not accepted, they ask, ‘Am I really a horrible person?’”
City council members were first approached several years ago by the OutCenter, along with the South Haven Diversity Coalition, the Interfaith Consortium and Progressives United of South Haven (PUSH) to expand the city’s non-discrimination ordinance. However, the proposal was put on the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many communities across the state have adopted ordinances of this type over the last several years,” City Manager Kate Hosier wrote in a memo to city council members. “Currently, Chapter 46 of the City Code provides a fairly limited nondiscrimination ordinance that prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in the sale or rental of real property. City staff has worked with representatives of the OutCenter to prepare an ordinance that follows the same basic format as a nondiscrimination ordinance adopted several years ago in the city of St. Joseph.”
With the city’s council approval, the new ordinance will replace the previous one and include separate sections addressing discrimination in the context of housing, public accommodations, and employment, as well as discrimination by city contractors. In addition, it includes a broader list of protective classes which would include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Hosier noted the section of the ordinance dealing with public accommodations includes not only city facilities, but any business within the city that caters to the public.