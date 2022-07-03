South Haven city officials plan to undertake $270,000 in sidewalk and curb repairs over the next year.
The plan to do so is part of the city’s ongoing program to replace older, cracked sidewalks and curbs for the public’s safety, according to Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter.
“Since 2014-15 we come forward to seek approximately $200,000 or more for bids for sidewalk and curb repairs,” Hunter told city council members in June.
The DPW analyzes each year which sidewalks and curbs need to be replaced and then puts together a work plan and seeks bids.
Specifically, the DPW looks for sidewalks that can be deemed dangerous for pedestrians to walk and sidewalk curb sides that are not handicap accessible, according to city senior civil engineer Todd Plochocki.
“Over the last several years, the city has been actively replacing sections of pedestrian walkways that were trip hazards,” he wrote in a memo to city staff. “In addition to that, sidewalk ramps not in compliance with the current ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards were also replaced.”
This year, the low bidder for the project is South Haven Concrete, LLC, a new concrete company owned by Nancy Caroline Frost of South Haven.The subcontractor for the project will be John Sipes, who has been a subcontractor for Compton Inc. of South Haven, who had completed the sidewalk and curb repairs in the past.
Compton had submitted a bid for $327,186 for this year’s projects, however, South Haven Concrete LLC came in lower at $270,720.
“Compton, who has had the bid was a little higher,” Hunter said. “John Sipes has formed this new company. He has done the work before,” Hunter said in recommending South Haven Concrete’s bid to the South Haven City Council on June 20.
Council members gave their stamp of approval.
“This is money well spent,” Mayor Scott Smith said. “We have to keep upgrading our sidewalks.”