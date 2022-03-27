South Haven officials plan to spend nearly $300,000 to upgrade several roadways over the next couple of months.
Council members approved a contract Monday to have Pavement Maintenance Systems LLC, based in Imlay City, to cape seal portions of four streets by June 30.
The roadways include:
Baseline Road, from North Shore Drive to Blue Star Highway
North Shore Drive, from Dyckman Avenue west to Chicago Avenue
Superior Street, from Center and Cherry streets
Aylworth Avenue, from Monroe Boulevard and Indiana Avenue
The total cost for the cape sealing project will be $295,248, with Casco Township reimbursing the city $23,000 for the small portion of cape sealing that will be done on Baseline Road – from Blue Star Highway to the city limit sign.
City Engineer Mike Dopp said cape sealing as chip sealing are different forms of road work.
“Chip seal is a process that involves spraying asphalt-based liquid over the road, then immediately covering that liquid with a layer of stone chips,” Dopp wrote in a memo to city council members. “Chip seal is generally not well regarded for use in cities because of a variety of problems. Cape sale offers a solution to the problem of loose stones by covering the chip seal with a second layer of material. ... During this process, no streets should be closed for more than two to three hours at any time.”
Sealing roadways by the “chip” or “cape” method can be annoying for motorists, but Dopp said municipalities have found that doing so extends pavement life for roads in moderate to good condition by five to seven years.
“The cape seal process was last used in South Haven in 2020 and has been commonly used by other communities in Michigan as part of an overall ‘mix-of-fixes’ strategy,” he said. “This approach will prevent our moderate-to-good rated roads from becoming poorly rated and requiring more expensive solutions in the future. Our goal is to complete a group of streets with the cape-sealing process every other year, so we can prevent having to do more expensive treatments in the future.”