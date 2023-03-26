Several South Haven streets will be resurfaced this spring as part of the city’s annual street improvement program.
This past Monday, the South Haven City Council inked a $490,000 contract with Compton Inc. of South Haven to upgrade five streets: Sunset Drive, the southern-most section of Broadway Street, Elm Place, Lee Street and Florence Street.
“The work ... consists of removing and replacing the surface course to improve ride quality, installing barrier free ramps for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and performing other minor repairs to the storm system and roadway,” City Engineer Mike Dopp wrote in a report to the city council.
The work is expected to get underway in April.
The resurfacing project on those roadways will also consist of the inspection and replacement of 49 water service lines as part of South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority’s 20-year program to replace lead service lines.
The inspection and replacement of the lines is expected to cost an additional $573,000 which increases this spring’s street resurfacing project to $1.1 million. “This portion (replacement of the lead water lines) of the project will be presented to the SHAWSA board for approval later this month,” Dopp said.
There are an estimated 2,000 lead service lines that have to be replaced over the next 18 years in the South Haven area, said Bill Hunter, director of the city’s Department of Public Works.
SHAWSA plans to spend an estimated $690,000 annually over the next 18 years as part of a $15.9 million commitment to the state to meet copper and lead requirements under the Michigan Safe Water Drinking Act, which was amended in 2019.
Although no traces of lead have been found in water samples conducted by SHAWSA, the authority must replace any service lines that are comprised of lead pipes or connectors.