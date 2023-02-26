SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a record number of calls in 2022, according to the department’s annual report released this week.
For the fifth consecutive year, the number of calls increased to a record 2,659. The previous record, set in 2021, was 2,592.
“Our call volume showed increases in the medical area,” said SHAES Executive Director Brandon Hinz. “Our staff remained committed to providing quality service to our residents and visitors.”
There were 1,902 calls on the medical side in 2022 compared to 1,804 in 2021. Fire alarms, however, decreased from 788 to 757.
Fire losses in 2022 totaled $846,016 compared to $1.5 million in 2021. According to the annual report, losses by Van Buren County governmental unit were Geneva Township, $390,846; City of South Haven, $309,850; South Haven Township, $77,820; and Casco Township, $52,500.
Luckily, there were no civilian fire-related deaths in 2022. However, SHAES reported five incidents in which a responder was injured either at an emergency scene or other work-related occurrence.
In terms of the number of calls received in 2022 in the various municipalities served, SHAES recorded 1,119 calls in South Haven, followed by South Haven Township with 685, Geneva Township with 397 and Casco Township with 342 calls. SHAES also provided mutual aid to other fire departments and EMS agencies in 143 situations.
Marking its 26th year, the SHAES Authority serves the city of South Haven and the townships of Casco, Geneva and South Haven.
The department is comprised of 17 full-time staff and 29 paid-on-call firefighters, protecting 97 square miles of land and several miles of Lake Michigan shoreline from three stations.
It receives millage funding from the four municipalities to provide fire and ambulance services. In 2022, SHAES received $3.1 million in funding, which included millage from the municipalities, plus taxes from the Van Buren County ambulance millage, ambulance user fees and inspection fees.
In addition to responding to medical and fire calls in 2022, SHAES staff took part in providing other services to the South Haven area, Hinz said.
“With the support from the communities we serve, the authority board has been able to increase staffing levels, expand our inspection program and broaden department training in recent years,” Hinz said.
Some of those additional services that were provided in 2022 follow:
SHAES continued an active fire and safety inspection program of homes and businesses, making nearly 1,112 contacts, including 642 short-term rental inspections during the year.
Amanda Quinn was honored as Firefighter of the Year and the department’s Leadership Award was presented to Drexal Haner. The department also added four paid-on-call firefighters.
The department sponsored Fire Safety Week in October 2022 and expanded its water safety awareness initiatives.
SHAES was also recognized as a “patriotic employer” by the U.S. Department of Defense.
The community benefited from an improvement in the rating given the area by the Insurance Service Office (ISO). This improved rating may be reflected in reduced property fire insurance rates, depending on the municipality.
The department put into service a new ambulance and placed an order for a new pumper/tanker for delivery in 2024.
There was also increased emphasis on training with the designation of a full-time training officer.
A copy of the annual report is available at the department’s website: SHAES.org.