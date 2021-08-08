In 1943, Covert Township pioneer blueberry farmer J.R. Spelman predicted that South Haven would become known as the center of the blueberry industry; that Southwestern Michigan would become the greatest grower of hybrid blueberries in the United States; and that the frosty, acidic, swampy land in Southwestern Michigan — then considered almost worthless — would become valuable some day.
When making his predictions to the South Haven Kiwanis Club, Spelman couldn't have known it then, but all of his conjectures about the cultivated highbush blueberry industry came true.
Spelman's foray into the fledgling blueberry industry began in 1932 and 1933 after he purchased what was considered worthless swamp land in Covert Township.
Realizing the high acidic content of the soil as conducive for the growth of blueberries, Spelman became one of two western Van Buren County farmers to plant the first commercial blueberry fields in the area. The other farmer was Dr. James A. Keefe of Chicago, who began planting blueberry bushes in Grand Junction in 1928.
Five years earlier, however, Stanley Johnston, manager of the South Haven Experiment Station in South Haven (located in the southwest section of town near what is now St. Joseph Street), began studying the possibility of growing blueberries for commercial use.
Before that time, blueberries grew in abundance throughout North America. Bus as swampy regions of the country were cleared, the presence of wild, lowbush berries began to dwindle.
Elizabeth White of Whitesbog, NJ, is credited with being one of the pioneers of developing different varieties of cultivated blueberry bushes, including the Rubel, which still remains a popular variety today among farmers.
Realizing the potential of the highbush berry, the South Haven Experiment Station acquired 10 acres of land south of the city where Johnston began growing and developing various varieties.
Under his direction, 10,000 seedlings were set in 1930 at the station and monitored. By 1939, 250 acres of blueberry bushes were located within a 20-mile radius of South Haven. That year's harvest was expected to yield between 80,000 and 100,000 quarts, and the chief varieties were Rubel, Cabot, Adams, Pioneer and Harding.
Blueberries then were processed through the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association which formed in 1936 in Grand Junction. By 1939 the membership consisted of 30 growers who agreed to assess themselves a half-cent per quart for advertising purposes. The association's master brand name was Tru-Blue-Berries.
Harvest yields have come a long way from 1939 when were was a mere 250 acres of blueberry bushes in the South Haven area that yielded 100,000 quarts.
“Annual production varies quite a bit because both spring freezes and extreme winter cold can reduce the crop,” said MSU Extension fruit educator Mark Longstroth in an earlier interview. “In the last 10 years the crop has ranged from 70 to 110 million pounds. The 10-year average is 93 million pounds.”