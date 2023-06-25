A variety of service organizations and businesses throughout the South Haven area have awarded scholarships to 2023 graduating seniors from South Haven High School.
The following groups have awarded scholarships:
South Haven Community Foundation: This year, the foundation awarded 32 scholarships totaling $42,000 to South Haven High School graduates planning to attend college this fall.
The South Haven Area Community Foundation holds endowment funds for five local scholarships, providing annual financial awards to graduating seniors. The scholarships include The South Haven Community Memorial Scholarship, The Grace Calvin Memorial Scholarship, the Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship, the Richard Hosley STEM Scholarship, and the Jensen Family Scholarship. Together the scholarship endowment funds hold nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Each spring, The Foundation, in collaboration with South Haven Public Schools, collects student applications for a scholarship selection committee to review.
“We wish these 32 outstanding and worthy young men and women the best of luck. Their applications have shown that the school, community, and parents can all have complete confidence in their success,” said Dene Hadden, Scholarship Chair of the South Haven Community Foundation and former principal of South Haven High School. “It’s wonderful to see so many successful students awarded for their hard work and academic achievements. We hope to continue supporting South Haven students for many years to come. ”
South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women: The local chapter awarded $1,500 scholarships to three graduating seniors along with six $1,500 awards to South Haven graduates who are previous scholarship winners and currently attending college.
The AAUW awarded its two Pathfinder Awards to two students, Arianna Rouse and Jillian Carey, who made positive contributions to their school, home and community, and whose parents do not hold a bachelor’s degree. Rouse served as Art Club president at the high school and was a member of the high school’s Diversity Club and plans to attend Lake Superior State University to study political science. Carey, who attended Middle College program during high school to earn as associate degree from Kalamazoo Valley Community College, plans to attend Central Michigan University to study chemistry.
The AAUW awarded its Luminary Award scholarship to Abigail Grabner who plans to attend Western Michigan University to major in music education. The Luminary Award is available to young women who demonstrate leadership, integrity and awareness of key issues.
The AAUW also awarded six $1,500 scholarships to recognize the accomplishments of previous Pathfinder and Luminary Award recipients.
“These past few years have been difficult for young adults, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AAUW President Linda Garrison. “As a result, college attendance is down, and more students are choosing to step away from college. While we understand the need for some students to re-evaluate their college plans, we also want to recognize these young women who continue to pursue their education.”
The recipients of the Achievement Awards include Sydney Barnes, sophomore at University of Michigan; Jessica Arvizu, sophomore at Michigan State University; Leslie Guzman, junior at University of Michigan; Hailey Copeman, junior at Western Michigan University; Elinore Frost, junior at Oberlin College; and Alondra Gonzalez, senior at Grand Valley State University.
South Haven Rotary Club scholarships: The Rotary club selected four recipients this year who demonstrated the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” in their academic results and involvement in extra-curricular and civic activities. The recipients are Jillian Carey who plans to attend Central Michigan University to study chemistry; Arianna Rouse, who plans to major in social studies at Lake Superior State University; Elizabeth Sell, who plans to major in nursing at Grand Valley State University; and Roderic Yelding, who plans to study accounting at Southwestern Michigan Community College.
South Haven Kiwanis Club: The Kiwanis Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to senior Sandy Jimenez, who excelled in academics and was president of the high school Key Club and active in other school organizations.
Honor Credit Union: Honor Credit Union awarded a total of 28 $1,000 scholarships to seniors throughout Michigan. Locally, Alexander Ruiz of Covert High School, Abigail Garey of Hartford High School and Elizabeth Sell of South Haven, received scholarships.