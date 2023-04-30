A South Haven area woman faces felony criminal charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head early Sunday morning.
Emily Murk, 31, was arraigned Monday, April 24, in Seventh District Court for assault with intent to commit murder and one count of felony firearm, according to Van Buren County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Jipp. District Court Judge Arthur Clarke III set Murk’s bond at $400,000. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison. Her next court date is May 3 for a probable cause conference.
Jipp indicated the shooting victim was still alive and in the hospital, but declined to give his name.
Police were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, to a report of a gunshot victim being transported to Bronson Hospital via a personal car, according to a report issued Sunday by the South Haven Police Department. The victim, a 60-year-old South Haven man, had been shot in the head.
Police say the shooting occurred at a residence in the 72000 block of M-43 Highway in South Haven Township. The victim and alleged shooter had been involved in a domestic relationship, police said.
Police used K-9 Ryker and a K-9 unit from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, who spent several hours tracking the suspect.
At 6:30 a.m., Ryker and handler Officer Kevin VanBrussel from the South Haven Police Department found and took the 33-year-old South Haven female suspect into custody.
South Haven police were assisted by officers and dispatchers from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Bangor Police Department, Covert Police Department and with aerial drone assistance from the Great Lakes Drone Co.