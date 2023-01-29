Coming up with a way to help young artists pursue their talents has resulted in a state grant for the South Haven Center for the Arts.
Art center staff announced this past week they have received a $3,000 New Leaders matching grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council. The grant will go toward setting up the art center’s new Emerging Artists Guild, a young adult group for artists and art enthusiasts, ages 18-30, in the greater South Haven area.
“Through the support of the New Leaders grant and directed by members, the guild will serve as a free and welcoming space where artists and art enthusiasts will be able to socialize, network, share, learn and grow as professionals,” said Sophie Burton, arts coordinator for the arts center and staff coordinator of the Emerging Artists Guild.
The other purpose of the guild is to get young, aspiring artists involved in the art center, which hosts exhibits throughout the year, organizes children and adult art workshops and sponsors the annual Art Fair during the July 4 holiday in South Haven.
“We hope that providing the space and tools necessary will give a sense of community and voice to young artists who often feel overlooked in the greater community,” Burton went on to say. “We feel that this guild will help young artists find a way to be involved in the decisions and leadership of our organization, including board, committee and staff positions.”
South Haven Center for the Arts was one of 22 arts organizations throughout Michigan to receive New Leader grants for 2023. Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph also received a $2,760 grant.