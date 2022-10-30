The South Haven Center for the Arts will have more funds to invest in its education and community outreach programs, thanks to a grant from the South Haven Rotary Club.
The club presented a $2,500 grant to the art center earlier this month.
"Our gift will help to underwrite the work of retired South Haven educator and artist Sarah Rydecki who has been retained to provide both arts education to children and their families, but also to train other artists to teach," said Mary Sue Lyon, president of the Rotary Club. "These efforts will build upon and support the work of our public schools in the community."
Kery Hagy, executive director of the art center, said the non-profit group is appreciative of the support from the Rotary.
"The South Haven Center for the Arts strives to bring arts programming to our community members, and especially children in the community, and this support will allow us to embrace that effort this fall and spring," Hagy said. "We will continue to reach our partner organizations and schools with quality arts programming and to invite students of all ages into the center to explore new art materials and arts experiences to advance the center's mission to enrich our community through the arts.”