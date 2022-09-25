This past week, the South Haven City Council planned to vote on a revised ordinance to make it easier for mobile food truck operators to set up shop in town year-round.
However, on Monday, Sept. 19, council members again tabled making a decision on whether to approve the revised ordinance.
Their second decision to table action on the ordinance came after members decided earlier this month to postpone the vote in order to receive comment from downtown businesses.
On Monday, city council received the feedback they had asked for.
Eleven downtown restaurant businesses submitted a letter to the city council over the past week opposing food truck locations in the central business district.
“We have food trucks, they’re for fairs and events,” said Eric Austin, owner of Kitchen 527 on Phoenix Street. “Brick-and-mortar restaurants will serve the community year-round. As days get colder and shorter, they (food trucks) won’t be here. Your brick-and-mortars will.”
Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, also expressed concern for allowing food trucks downtown.
“Over the last few years, restaurants have dealt with a lot – supply chain issues, staffing shortages,” she said. “These (downtown) businesses are very generous in supporting the community. We need to be really mindful. We need to be careful to protect their revenue stream.”
Current food truck regulations in South Haven allow food vendors only in two business districts within the city. Those districts are primarily along the I-196 business loop that includes portions of Phoenix Street, Broadway Avenue and LaGrange Street.
The proposed ordinance would allow food truck operators in all of the business districts, industrial areas and the central business district. It also would let food trucks operate in residential areas, but only for private gatherings and for a limited amount of days and hours. Homes regularly used for short-term rentals would not be allowed to use food truck operations.
The proposed ordinance would also allow food operators to obtain a year-round permit. Currently, food trucks can only operate from April through October.
Despite the growing popularity of food trucks throughout Michigan over the past several years, council members said they wanted to move slowly in making a decision that could potentially harm existing downtown restaurants.
“I wonder if this is the year to inject unlimited numbers (of food trucks),” Mayor Scott Smith said. “Maybe it’s not the best time. I would be in favor of limiting the number and locations.”
Council member Joe Reeser voiced similar comments.
“I would rather walk than run,” he said regarding passage of the revised ordinance. “I don’t want them downtown and I don’t want an unlimited amount in town.”
The council’s decision to table voting on the revised ordinance for a second time, could dash one downtown business owners hopes to create a food truck court on his property.
Trevor Brooks, owner of Dairy Queen, approached the city’s planning commission earlier this year with a site plan for a food truck court in his restaurant’s parking area. He was at Monday’s council meeting as well.
“I respect the restaurants,” he said. “The reality is there’s zero evidence food trucks hurt restaurants. This city needs progressive ideas ... Competition is what this country is built on.”
Council member Wendi Onuki said she would support a compromise to allow for Brooks’ food truck court to become a reality.
“I want to protect our restaurants downtown,” she said. “At the same time, I love to travel and my family loves to go to food truck islands. They have foods you can’t get at other restaurants. ... I think there is room for these different things to co-exist. But we want to be careful.”
City Manager Kate Hosier said city staff will take into consideration the council’s concerns and present another revised ordinance for their consideration at a future date.
The other possibility would be to refer the proposed ordinance back to the planning commission, which spent six months drafting the current proposal. The recent proposal was based on studying food truck ordinances in other towns in Michigan, including Traverse City, Petoskey, Benton Harbor, Pere Marquette, Kalamazoo, Stevensville and Muskegon.