When Baseline Middle School students return to school this fall, they will be greeted by a new assistant principal.
Earlier this month, the South Haven Board of Education approved the hiring of Sara Folkert for the position.
She replaces Listy Smith, who was hired earlier this year as the district’s director of instructional services – a position created to provide support for the district’s online learning program that came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Folkert, whose starting annual salary will be $77,000, has 18 years of experience in the education field in both California and Michigan.
She comes to South Haven after serving as a STEM teacher for Hamilton Community Schools, a position she held since 2019.
Prior to that, she worked as a nature-based, third-grade teacher for Sandyview Elementary in Holland, an intervention coordinator and computer teacher at Hamilton Middle School, and a gifted coordinator and math/science teacher for Holland Christian Schools.
Before moving to Michigan, she served as middle school math and science teacher for Gateway School in Santa Cruz, Calif., a middle school science and language arts teacher at Cupertino Middle School in Sunnyvale, Calif., and a middle school language arts teacher in Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville, Calif.
She has a school administrator certificate from Grand Valley State University, a master’s degree from the University of California at Santa Cruz and a bachelor of arts in psychology, also from the University of California.
Nearly 30 people applied for the assistant principal’s position at Baseline, according to Superintendent Kevin Schooley.
“We had 28 total applicants for the position and interviewed seven candidates,” he said. “The first round of interviews were conducted by a group of Baseline staff and they recommended two candidates move forward to meet with the administrative interview team. Of the two candidates, Sara was the unanimous choice in both interview groups.”
Administrators who interviewed Folkert were impressed with her credentials, Schooley said.
“In addition to Sara’s accomplishments in multiple districts, she brought a level of confidence and knowledge regarding middle school,” Schooley said. “She has a heart for middle school students and expressed that ‘middle school’ is her wheelhouse. She spoke a lot about the importance of relationships and building bridges to get students and staff further in their desired goals.”
Raises approved
The board conducted Schooley’s annual evaluation and rated him as “highly effective,” according to board President Laura Bos.
Members also voted to increase Schooley’s annual salary of $135,000 by 2 percent and renewed his contract through 2024.
Board members voted to grant a 2 percent raise for the 2021-22 school year to administrative staff members, consistent with the raises given to other school district employee groups.