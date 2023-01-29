South Haven’s varsity girls team defeated Parchment by a combined score of 21-9 last week, while the boys won, 23-7.
Girls results: The Rams won both the regular matches, 667-636, 661-556. They narrowly lost the first Baker game 103-93, but picked up the second one, 123-87. Amelia Poole led the Rams with a 162-179 two-game series. She was followed by Kelsey Hodgman, 147-146; Taelor Riston, 119-156; and Karlee Marr, 145-92.
Boys results: The Rams won both regular games, 623-534, 899-529. The split the Baker games, winning the first, 129-118, but losing the second, 267-226. South Haven was led by David Swanner who rolled a 123-211 two-game series. He was followed by Nathan Bronson, 146-177; Christopher Olson, 105-211; and Jared Schneider, 120-179.