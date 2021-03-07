For the second year in a row, fireworks will not be lighting up the shores of South Haven during the Fourth of July holiday.
City officials announced Friday that due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions on large gatherings, this year's show will be canceled.
“City leadership decided to cancel the annual show out of an abundance of caution as the show, displayed from South Haven’s North Pier, draws thousands of spectators to the waterfront,” city communications director Sue Brock stated in a news release.
The annual Light up the Lake fireworks display draws upwards of 50,000 area residents and visitors to South Haven.
To make the event possible, fundraising for it begins a year in advance. Fundraising entails raising upwards of $35,000 for the display, which several years ago was chosen the most popular fireworks display in Southwestern Michigan by WWMT-TV viewers. The events also requires a great deal of logistical complexity to control crowds and ensure the safety of the general public as well as providing traffic control in a town that normally has a population of 4,500 full-time residents.
The fireworks are lit off from the North Pier and are ignited over Lake Michigan. As a result, South Haven Police Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the pier, and the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to make sure the pyrotechnics are safely ignited, according to city officials. Meanwhile, South Haven Police Department works with nearly 100 officers from the Van Buren County Sheriff's office, Allegan County Sheriff's office, Covert Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Pokagon Tribal Police to coordinate vehicular traffic and crowd control.
City officials say they hope to resume the fireworks show in 2022.