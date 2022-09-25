For the past four decades, the South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women has sponsored non-partisan candidate forums prior to state and local elections.
However, this year there will be no candidate forum in advance of the November general election, due to a lack of interest by candidates seeking office.
The AAUW’s Public Policy Committee had invited Republican and Democrat candidates seeking election to the U.S. 4th Congressional District, state Senate 20th District, and state Representative 38th and 39th Districts, to attend a candidate forum on Oct. 4, at South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium.
However, five of the candidates – one Democrat and four Republicans – chose not to attend. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, said he had a scheduling conflict. Republican Kevin Whiteford, who is seeking the new 38th District state House seat, originally said he could attend, but declined to do so in September; while three other candidates – incumbent state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton; state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet; and Democrat Jared Polonowski, who hopes to be elected as the next state representative for the 39th District – did not respond to the invitation, according to Amy Nichols, chair of the AAUW’s Public Policy Committee. Wendzel said she didn’t think she needed to attend because South Haven is represented through the 38th District.
The situation has proved to be somewhat puzzling for AAUW’s Public Policy Committee.
A news release issued by Nichols and Judy Pollock, candidate forum chair for AAUW, stated the South Haven AAUW chapter has sponsored candidate forums before elections for more than 40 years.
Only three of the eight candidates who had been invited to attend the forum, said they could do so. Those candidates – all Democrats – were Joseph Alfonso, seeking the U.S. 4th Congressional seat; Kim Jorgensen-Gane, seeking the 20th District state Senate seat; and Joey Andrews, seeking the 38th District state House seat.
“Despite our best efforts, all candidates from one of the major political parties declined to attend,” Nichols said. “This event usually brings together candidates from many diverse parties and positions. With the presence of only one party on stage, we are unable to maintain our ability to bring nonpartisan voter education to our community.”
Efforts were made this past week by the Tribune to contact several of the Republican candidates who did not respond to the AAUW’s invitation. Only one responded: Aric Nesbitt. He said his campaign committee did not receive word of the forum. “My campaign has no record of it,” he said, referring to his campaign website, www.votenesbitt.com. I haven’t seen an email from them (AAUW) or a voicemail. (I) only know about the date from another candidate who asked me about it.”
Despite the lack of interest from candidates for the forum in October, Nichols said the group remains committed to informing the South Haven community about candidates seeking public office.
“We will continue our efforts to advocate for enlightened discussion on local, state and national policies in our community despite this setback,” she said.