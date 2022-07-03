Along with family picnics and other gatherings, a trio of events to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend await South Haven residents and visitors.
The events this weekend include the annual Art Fair, sponsored by the South Haven Art Center; Light Up the Lake fireworks display; and the 4th of July parade.
Art Fair
The art fair, which began Saturday, July 2, at Stanley Johnston Park on Dyckman Avenue, continues today (Sunday, July 3) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring works by more than 100 artists. In addition to perusing the variety of artwork on display, spectators can also listen to a concert at 2 p.m. by the Casco Community Band, and enjoy snacks from food vendors, while parents and children can take part in art-related activities offered by local artists.
Fireworks display
After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Light up the Lake fireworks display is scheduled to take place this evening (Sunday, July 3). The fireworks will be ignited at 10:25 p.m. from the North Pier. Best viewing spots will be available at North and South beaches, other beaches and Kids Corner park on the city’s southside.
The fireworks display, voted several years ago by WWMT-TV viewers as the most popular one in Southwest Michigan, attracts an estimated 40,000-50,000 people to South Haven. As a result, law enforcement agencies, coordinating with the South Haven Police Department, will be on hand to ensure the public’s safety, both in terms of vehicular traffic in and out of town, and the safety of spectators and residents. (See related article above).
Approximately $35,000 has been raised for this year’s display, according to South Haven Mayor Scott Smith. The pyrotechnic show will last approximately 25 minutes and will be choreographed to music by Paul Layendecker, program and operations director for Midwest Family Broadcasting, owner of COSY-FM.
4th of July parade
This year’s parade, also canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, is returning, Monday, July 4, and will feature approximately 40 entries, including floats, organizations, business groups, candidates seeking office in the November 2022 election and the Casco Community Band.
The grand marshals for this year’s parade are Tom and Carole Renner, longtime residents of South Haven, who have been active in a number of community organizations over the years.
The parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the front entrance of South Haven High School. The parade will proceed west on Elkenburg Street, north of Kalamazoo Street toward downtown, east on Phoenix Street through the downtown district, south on Broadway, west on Huron Street, and then south on Center Street back to the high school.
Parking along Phoenix Street from Kalamazoo Street to Broadway Avenue will be prohibited from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Violators who park on that portion of Phoenix Street, downtown, risk being towed during those hours.
The parade is sponsored by the South Haven Tribune along with South Haven Rotary Club and South Haven Kiwanis Club.