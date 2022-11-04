The sights, sounds and traditions surrounding Halloween were in full force this past weekend in South Haven with residents and visitors enjoying a variety of events, ranging from a "Howl-o-Ween" parade for dogs in downtown South Haven, a children's Halloween party at South Haven Memorial Library, trunk-or-treat events throughout town, a Pumpkin Walk and scavenger hunt at Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, the production of "Halloween Horrors" presented by the Our Town Players community theater troupe at the historic South Haven Masonic Lodge, and last but not least, a visit, downtown, Oct. 29, by the "Headless Horseman" a mythical figure made famous in the "Legend of Sleepy Hollow" short story written in 1820 by Washington Irving.
South Haven celebrates Halloween
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect flees after exchanging gunfire with police
- St. Joseph Township approves Berrien Hills development
- Berrien Springs school board incumbent faces four challengers
- Judge opts not to order Lakeshore recall election
- Halloween fun takes center stage in South Haven
- St. Joseph Township give final approval for sports complex
- Berrien County Health Department to return $775,000 in state funding
- Four candidates pack the ballot for 4th Congressional District
- 2022 Herald-Palladium Readers' Choice Winners
- MDOT to finish U.S. 31 extension early next week
Latest National News
- North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:08 p.m. EDT
- Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
- Maryland sites are among most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
- Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
- When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water
- Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter
- Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues
- 'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk
- Three teens suspected in the Philly school shooting committed another murder the day before, police say