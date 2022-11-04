The sights, sounds and traditions surrounding Halloween were in full force this past weekend in South Haven with residents and visitors enjoying a variety of events, ranging from a "Howl-o-Ween" parade for dogs in downtown South Haven, a children's Halloween party at South Haven Memorial Library, trunk-or-treat events throughout town, a Pumpkin Walk and scavenger hunt at Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, the production of "Halloween Horrors" presented by the Our Town Players community theater troupe at the historic South Haven Masonic Lodge, and last but not least, a visit, downtown, Oct. 29, by the "Headless Horseman" a mythical figure made famous in the "Legend of Sleepy Hollow" short story written in 1820 by Washington Irving.