Juneteenth is being celebrated this weekend in South Haven. The event, which commemorates the belated freedom of Black slaves in Texas in 1865, two years after slaves were freed in the United States under the Emancipation Proclamation Act of 1863, is taking place Saturday, June 17 at Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets. The event, from 2-9 p.m., features music, a barbecue, guest speakers, raffles, vendors and sports activities for youngsters. The photos above and to the right show the Juneteenth celebration in 2021. Juneteenth was turned into a federal holiday in 2021 and officially takes place Monday, June 19.
south haven celebrates juneteenth