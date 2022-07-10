The 4th of July holiday turned out to be a busy weekend in South Haven.
Residents and visitors took part in a variety of events, including the return of the Light up the Lake fireworks display, South Haven Art Fair and South Haven 4th of July parade, July 2-4.
The fireworks display, alone, on July 3, attracted an estimated 30,000 people to town, where they, along with local residents, enjoyed a 25-minute pyrotechnic display shot off the North Pier by Melrose Pyrotechnics.
The Art Fair took place July 2-3 at Stanley Johnston Park, attracting more than 100 artists, along with a performance by the Casco Community Band, while hundreds of people lined Kalamazoo and Phoenix streets to watch the 4th of July parade, which featured 40 entrants, including floats, non-profit groups and antique vehicles.