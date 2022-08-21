People who have driven by Hope Reformed Church lately have probably noticed that something is missing.
That “something” is the church’s 130-foot tall steeple, which will soon be replaced and remounted with a new steeple as part of the church’s year-long 150th anniversary celebration.
It seemed only fitting as part of Hope’s sesquicentennial to replace the aging spire, one similar to others that have historically symbolized Christian churches throughout the world, according to Hope Pastor Steve Smallegan.
“In history, a church steeple was almost always the highest point in a village or city,” Smallegan said. “The reason was simple in that it pointed people toward God and served as a reminder that He alone was to be worshiped and served. We are hoping our steeple will continue to do the same for us, and for those in our community for years to come.”
The new steeple is scheduled to be erected sometime this coming week in time for the church’s 150th anniversary service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 in which a church staff member will ascend in a crane to place a cross at the top of the new steeple.
“The steeple was sound and solid structurally, but after 50 years out in the weather and the elements, it was in real need of some cosmetic ‘TLC,’” Smallegan said. “After three years of searching for the right company and the right design, we found Mihm Enterprises from Hamilton, who does historical building restoration. This is a company that currently has four generations of the same family doing its work. They gave us a plan we loved, at a price that was a challenge, yet one we hoped we could meet. Once we launched our financial campaign, amazingly the congregation met the goal we set in two weeks, and ultimately pledged more than the price of the entire project. With the materials being used, we believe the steeple will be present in our community for at least another 50 years.”
Hope Church built its current church at 1365 Monroe Blvd., in 1972. The church congregation was originally organized by 10 Dutch families who came to South Haven from Kalamazoo in 1866 to practice their religion and in 1872 organized the Dutch Reformed congregation. The first Dutch Reformed church was built the same year on Green street, where it still exists and is now a private residence.
In 1945, the congregation renamed its church as Hope Reformed Church.
Putting together a 150th anniversary celebration in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t easy for the church, Smallegan admitted. But church leaders felt it was important to continue marking milestones in the church’s history to help guide its future.
“COVID seems to have changed many things around us, and yet God created us for direct and personal relationships,” Smallegan said.
For Hope Church leaders, that meant trying to keep congregants safe while continuing to hold church services and plan for special events, such as the 150th anniversary celebration.
“Like so many other churches, we moved from gathered worship to internet worship for 15 weeks in 2020,” Smallegan said. “We returned to gathered worship on Father’s Day (2021), but began worshiping in the backyard of the parsonage where we could be outside, and so be together, but with less risk of virus transmission. When some other churches again closed for gathered worship, our elders determined we would provide as safe an environment as we could. Our people wanted to be together for worship. They knew the risks, and understood we were doing what we could to provide a safe, but shared time and place for worship.”
Once the worst effects of the pandemic began to subside, the church began the process of celebrating its sesquicentennial in the spring of 2021.
“We launched our year of anniversary last summer, 2021, at our annual worship service and church picnic which we hold at Lake Arvesta Farms,” Smallegan said. “One of the other fun things we did was to use the chapters of the Children’s Bible Story book -The Jesus Storybook Bible – so that we preached through the whole Bible in a year.”
In addition, previous Hope church pastors helped conduct worship services in 2021 and earlier this year, while music staff members who had served over the years, were invited to help with a special worship celebration.
The church also held its Christmas Living Nativity event in December of 2021 and recently hosted its annual Worship on the Riverwalk Christian Concert Series at Riverfront Park in South Haven.
Weathering the pandemic, Smallegan thinks, has made the church congregation more resilient. “There have been some lingering effects, but overall we are thankful and blessed to have remained strong together.”