After serving as South Haven’s city manager for a little over a year, Kate Hosier will be receiving a raise.
The pay increase comes on the heels of an evaluation conducted by city council members earlier this month.
During the evaluation, Hosier’s job performance over the past year was rated on a five-point scale, with No. 1 being the lowest and No. 5 as the highest. Council members gave her a combined rating of 3.76.
“As a new city manager who is just wrapping up their first year, Kate Hosier scored well,” said Kim Wise, the city’s human resources director. “Council members praised Hosier for her communication skills and for representing the city well, and they viewed her years of experience and legal background as an asset to the city.”
Based on her score, Hosier will receive a 2.5 percent increase to her salary, effective Jan. 1, and a performance bonus of $2,000.
The raise will boost Hosier’s annual salary from $104,000 to $106,600. Unlike some municipalities that extend contracts for officials for a certain length of years, South Haven does not. Rather, the city council reviews the city manager annually.
During the past year, Hosier and other city officials have dealt with a variety of issues, including the ongoing proposed redevelopment of the 6-acre former Overton factory site into an affordable housing complex, implementation of improved safety measures at city beaches; and taking steps to encourage redevelopment of commercial properties along the southern portion of Business Loop 196.
Hosier has been city manager since October 2020. Prior to that, she served as interim manager for four months following the departure of then city manager Brian Dissette in June 2020.
She also continued to serve as assistant city manager and harbor master, duties she had been undertaking since February 2016.
Hosier was deputy city clerk for a year and the city’s marina office manager for two years. A licensed attorney, Hosier holds a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and ran her own law firm in Lansing from 2009-12 before returning to South Haven, where she grew up. She also holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Western Michigan University.