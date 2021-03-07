Two months ago, South Haven City Council members hired a new clerk to take the place of Travis Sullivan, who went on to become the zoning administrator for the city.
But a month after accepting the clerk’s job, Nathan Slauer resigned, which sent the city’s human relations staff back to the drawing board to find another candidate.
They didn’t have to look far.
Council members, Monday, voted to promote city employee Megan Kiker of South Haven to the clerk’s position.
“Megan Kiker was hired in July 2020 as a senior administrative office worker and during her time in that position, she has received multiple compliments from citizens on her outstanding customer service skills and her dedication to serving the community of South Haven,” Human Resources Director Kim Wise said. “Sue Brock is the manager over the customer service team, and she describes her (Kiker) as detailed-oriented, a quick learner, and someone who will have a very successful career in our organization.”
Prior to being hired by the city, Kiker was a store manager for Biggby Coffee in South Haven where she managed a team of up to 25 employees, according to Wise. As part of her managerial duties there, Kiker oversaw customer service, employee recruitment and training, and performed daily banking needs.
Kiker earned an associate degree in general studies with a focus on hospitality and business from Lake Michigan College and is currently enrolled in the Michigan Department of State Election Officials’ Accreditation Program.
Her starting annual salary as clerk will be $43,000.
City officials did not comment on why Slauer resigned Feb. 12th.
“I can’t comment on personnel issues,” City Manager Kate Hosier said. “Nathan resigned from his position. We wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.”