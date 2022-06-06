After two years of abbreviated graduations involving social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the South Haven High School class of 2022 celebrated their graduation with no restrictions this past weekend.
Graduating seniors, their families, relatives and friends converged at Ratcliffe Field, Sunday, June 5, to take part in the annual commencement ceremony.
Students, such as Harley Ellis, adorned their caps with distinctive decorations, while several others draped flags around their shoulders representing their countries of origin.
Prior to graduation, seniors took part in a parade where they traveled in decorated vehicles from the high school through the downtown to Ratcliffe Field in decorated vehicles.
The following seniors earned awards and scholarships prior to graduation during the annual seniors awards ceremony, July 2:
Aaliyah Williams, Aleena Keh, Alexis Eddy, Alyssa Wilson, Cadence Dykstra, Cody Hampton, Cortney Clemons, Dakota Lott, David Gonzalez, Elizabeth Cortez, Ethan Moore, Jacob Timmer, Jazzlin Johnson, Jenna Ridley, Jessica Arvizu, Jillian Carey, John Tsakonas Jr., Kalin Hartmann, Kashara Tanner, Kendra Burrows, Kila Raday, Kyannah Anthony, Kyley Gorham, Ledora Pena, Leony Krause, Lidia Hurtado, Lorraine Young, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Mason Leach, Meah Inthavong, Myles Daughterty, Nicholas Sheppard, Philip Kerber, Ray Woodall, Raymond Miller, Ruben Soto, Jr., Samantha Vanden Berk, Shawn Smith, Shayler Trowbridge, Sophie Lee, Sydney Barnes,Teja Smith, Trent Till, Trentyn Voisard, Trevor Price, Tyler Ferrell, William Bettis.