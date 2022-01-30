The Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the 2022 cycle.
Area nonprofits can submit applications for grant funds for programs or projects that impact the South Haven area through education, economic development, recreation, and arts and culture. Applications and grant details are available online at www.southhavencf.org/grants. The deadline to submit an application is March 13.
Each spring, the foundation requests grant proposals from South Haven area nonprofits for projects with the goal of enriching and improving the lives of area residents. To date, the foundation has awarded nearly $550,000 to local organizations.
Grant funds are made available by donations made to the South Haven Community Foundation endowment fund.