South Haven officials have granted a tax break for a company to proceed with a $4 million expansion to its facility.
South Haven City Council voted this past Monday to extend a tax abatement to Riveer Environmental to construct a new 22,500-square-foot addition to its manufacturing complex at 233 Veterans Blvd., in the I-196 Business Park.
“It is expected this project will create 10 new jobs within the next two years as well as retain the 60 existing jobs at Riveer,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said.
Riveer began its expansion project in September and plans to invest about $2 million in real property improvements and an additional $1.9 million in equipment purchases. The 12-year tax abatement granted by the city will only go for the property taxes associated with construction of the addition, not the equipment.
Riveer specializes in making power-washing systems for the aviation, mining, commercial, oil/gas and rental equipment industries. Their systems can be found at businesses throughout the U.S., as well as military bases and commercial airports in Korea, Guam, England, Afghanistan, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Riveer announced plans earlier this year to expand its operations, which was approved by the South Haven Planning Commission in May.
“Riveer is very happy with the South Haven area as a place to work and live and we’re committed to further our presence in South Haven with investment in facilities and people,” said Doug Petter, company vice president in a May interview. “Our expansion plans are driven by capacity and technology. We need capacity to allow Riveer to efficiently build the bigger projects we’ve been building here for shipment around the world.”
The addition will mark the fifth time the company has expanded since its move to South Haven in 2000.
The company originally planned to have the expansion completed by January 2023, but has now extended the timeline to Dec. 31, 2023, due to supply chain issues.
In granting the tax break, the city is stipulating the facility improvements be completed by Dec. 31, 2023 and that the company create at least five new jobs by that time. Otherwise the city can revoke the abatement.