A company that specializes in making custom-built fire engine trucks is planning a major expansion project and was granted permission this month from the South Haven Planning Commission to proceed.
Spencer Manufacturing, located at 165 Veterans Blvd., plans to build a 33,000-square-foot building addition to its existing facility along with a 7,500-square-foot accessory building within the next year. Planners met at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St., to consider the proposal.
“Spencer Manufacturing constructs fire engines and the new building addition will allow for increased capacity to keep up with sales,” company officials stated in a memo to the planning commission. “The addition will also allow for the diversification of the product line and will provide additional jobs for the community. We anticipate creating an additional 30 jobs associated with this project.”
With the site plan approval, Spencer Manufacturing plans to begin construction this fall with a completion date set in early summer of 2023.
The building additions will more than double Spencer Manufacturing’s building footprint, as well as its employee base.
“The existing building area is 25,212 square feet, the proposed building addition is 33,000 square feet and the proposed accessory building is 7,500 square feet for a total of 43,022 square feet of building area,” company officials wrote in a memo to the planning commission. “The entire building space is dedicated to manufacturing with ancillary office and warehousing space.”
Since first starting in a pole barn in 1986 as a large vehicle repair company, Spencer manufacturing consistently grew to moving into a new 26,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the fall of 2003 in South Haven’s Interstate-196 Industrial/Business Park on Veterans Boulevard.
“We started in a pole barn behind our parents’ house,” said Grant Spencer, company vice-president, in a previous interview.
Spencer Manufacturing builds custom-manufactured fire and rescue vehicles for communities primarily throughout the Midwest, but in other states as well, including West Virginia, Kentucky, even Alaska.