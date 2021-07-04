South Haven city officials have put their stamp of approval on a new budget that looks similar to its predecessor.
The 2021-22 fiscal year general fund budget, which was approved by the city council in June, begins this month.
The budget for the new fiscal year projects revenues of $8.8 million, down from $9.1 million in 2020-21. Expenditures are tapped at $8.9 million, down from $9.6 million in 2020-21’s budget. The fund balance is expected to drop slightly from $1.75 million this year to a projected $1.65 million.
“The budget is conservative to meet the immediate needs and the priorities of the city council,” said City Manager Kate Hosier.
Even though the general fund balance is expected to slightly decrease, Hosier said the fund remains fiscally sound.
“The general fund budget was designed in a manner that will continue important municipal services as defined by council members and citizens in the past, while maintaining over a 25 percent ratio of general fund balance to annual general fund expenditures,” Hosier stated in the budget report’s summary.
Although the 2021-22 general fund budget remains similar to the current one, it contains a number of projects the city plans to undertake in the coming year, including a new $550,000 play structure at Kids Corner. Two years ago, the city obtained a $275,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund to help offset the cost of building the new structure.
The structure will be designed by Leathers & Associates, the company that came up with the design for the original Kids Corner playground. Unlike the present wooden structure, the new one will be made of composite material while retaining the original design of Kids Corner as much as possible.
City officials plan to begin work this year.
More work
Other projects in the new budget include $528,000 earmarked for several road resurfacing and cape-sealing projects.
Cherry Street between South Haven Place and Superior Street, along with Abell Street between Indiana and Center streets will be resurfaced, while the following streets are expected to be cape sealed: Superior Street between Center and Cherry streets; North Shore Drive between Dyckman Avenue and Ellen Avery Park, Veterans Boulevard, Baseline Road from Baseline Middle School to North Shore Drive and Aylworth Avenue from Indiana Avenue to Monroe Boulevard.
The budget also set aside a $36,000 outlay to the South Haven Center for the Arts (whose building the city owns), for replacement of its roof. The art center anticipates obtaining a $28,000 grant to pay for the remaining balance of the project.
Raises are also projected in the budget for city employees.
Non-union workers will get a 2.5 percent pay increase, while Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan workers (TPOAM union) will get a 2.75 percent raise.