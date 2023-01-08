SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier received a raise this past week, following an annual evaluation by city council members.
City council members approved a 2.75 percent increase in pay for Hosier following Tuesday’s meeting. As a result, her annual salary will increase from $106,600 to $109,530.
The recommendation comes after a review of Hosier’s performance in 2022 that occurred during a closed session conducted by the council in December.
“Following the evaluation, an updated employment agreement was assembled for Kate Hosier, based on the recommendations of the council,” said Kim Wise, human resources director for South Haven, in a memo to the city council in advance of Tuesday’s meeting. “This is the same percentage increase as the City of South Haven’s non-bargaining staff members.”
Hosier has served as South Haven’s city manager since October 2020. Prior to that, she served as interim manager for four months following the departure of then city manager Brian Dissette in June 2020.
Previously, she served as assistant city manager and harbor master for four years, and prior to that was deputy city clerk for a year and the city’s marina office manager for two years.
In 2022, she received the New Executive Achievement Award from the Michigan Municipal Executives, a state organization that provides professional development workshops and seminars for city managers throughout the state.
Closer to home, she has played an instrumental role in creating a collaboration with the city, Lake Michigan College, the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources to offer a series of workshops to help small business owners.
Hosier is also chair of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is active with the Our Town Players community theater group.