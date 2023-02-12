South Haven officials are showing support for restarting the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, which served as one of the leading employers in Van Buren County for nearly 50 years before closing last year.
This past Monday, South Haven City Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution in support of Holtec International’s decision in December to reapply for funds through the U.S. Department of Energy civil nuclear credit program to restart the aging plant. Holtec’s decision to reapply for funds came a month after the agency rejected its first bid for the federal grants.
Although Holtec is in the process of decommissioning the Covert Township plant, South Haven officials chose to support Holtec’s second application. They cited the role it’s played over the years in generating electrical energy for thousands of homes and for employing 600 workers.
“This is an opportunity for us to look at,” said City Manager Kate Hosier. “While we’re not the community Palisades is located in, a plurality of workers came from this community. The closure is starting to affect this community. This is us telling the federal government this community is in support (of Holtec’s application). This is us saying let’s explore this further.”
However, the city’s move to support reopening the plant wasn’t without question.
Van Buren County Commissioner Gail Patterson-Gladney, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, acknowledged county commissioners passed a similar resolution in January. But said she voted against the resolution.
“I did have some residents from Covert who expressed concern for reopening the plant,” said Gladney, who represents the county board’s District 1 that encompasses Covert and South Haven townships. “It’s an older plant and reopening a nuclear plant has not yet been done in this country.”
Gladney added: “From studies I’ve been doing about power plants, it seems like the future of nuclear power is with smaller reactors that are supposedly safer. I hope to talk to the chair of the county board to find if we could do an assessment on alternative energy sources that are clean, other than nuclear.”
South Haven council member Wendi Onuki questioned whether it would be a good idea to reopen the plant, which first went online in the early 1970s and is considered one of the oldest nuclear plants in the U.S.
Hosier said the possibility of building a new plant versus restarting the existing plant could end up being cost-prohibitive while sacrificing the need for clean energy.
“Everyone is looking for renewable energy sources, but there needs to be a base load. Nuclear power can accomplish that,” she said.
Mayor Scott Smith shared Onuki’s concerns, but said the idea of whether the plant could reopen and still provide reliable energy is worth exploring.
“Our support is just that,” he said. “There will be so many hoops to jump through (in restarting the plant).”
When it was in operation, Palisades provided 800 megawatts of power for electrical energy. Its main customer was Consumers Energy.
In 2016, the company severed its agreement to purchase power from Palisades, which supplied about 10 percent of power for Consumers’ customers. The termination of the agreement eventually led to Palisades’ owner Entergy Corp. to close the plant and arrange a sale to Holtec International to decommission the plant.
Holtec officials estimate it would cost upwards of $16 million to build a new plant at the Palisades site. They attended a Covert Township board meeting in December and estimated it would cost $2 billion to reopen the plant.
However, for the Palisades plant to reopen, Holtec officials told Covert Township board members the company would need to find a new workforce, find a buyer for the plant, receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and determine whether municipalities and communities surrounding the plant would support such a move.
So far, South Haven Township, Van Buren County commissioners and South Haven City Council are on board to support Holtec’s application to receive federal funding to reopen the plant. The Covert Township board is expected to discuss the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, according to Supervisor Daywi Cook.