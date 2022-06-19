A South Haven couple who has dedicated much of their adult lives to serving the community has been named grand marshals for the South Haven Fourth of July Parade.
Tom and Carole Renner will lead this year’s parade, which will feature a variety of community floats, organizations and musical groups. The parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m., Monday, July 4 at South Haven High School. It will then proceed on Kalamazoo Street to Phoenix Street, downtown. It will continue through downtown toward Broadway Avenue, Huron Street and Center Street before returning to the high school. There is still time for groups to enter the parade. To receive an application form, contact the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, South Haven Visitors Bureau or email the South Haven Tribune at news@southhaventribune.com The deadline to submit applications is Saturday, June 25th. The parade is being sponsored by the South Haven Tribune, South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.
The Renners first moved to South Haven in the 1960s and raised four children – Deb, Susie, Daniel and Rebecca.
Tom first began his communications career as sports editor and later managing editor of the South Haven Tribune. He then transitioned to what became a long career at Hope College in Holland, where he developed and directed the college’s overall program in public and community relations. He was the first editor of “News from Hope College,” which is the magazine published five times per year for alumni and friends of the college, helped establish the college website and served as college photographer at many events. He also served as sports information director for the college, and for several years was league publicist for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. After a 47-year career with the college he retired in 2013 as associate vice president for public and community relations.
He and Carole have been involved in a number of organizations in both the Holland the South Haven community over the years. In 2007, the media section of the Richard and Helen DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College was named in their honor. Tom also is past president of the South Haven Rotary Club, has helped coordinate the South Haven Speakers Series and serves as a volunteer photographer for a number of organizations including the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.