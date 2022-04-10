"The voices are within us all to create."
That simple sentiment expressed by South Haven art educator Sarah Rydecki is what she hopes will inspire youth and adults to come together this summer to create a large, community-wide art installation.
participate in a series of artistic endeavors culminating in the creation of a large, community-wide art installation.
Utilizing the theme, "Building Community Connections," Rydecki is working in conjunction with the South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and the new Mitten Children's Museum to organize a series of artistic projects this spring and summer that will lead up to the large art installation that will be displayed in three different locations - the art center, library and children's museum.
Spurred by a $15,700 Community Partners grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the new Create and Connect project, as it is being called, hopes to help youth and adults to process the tumultuous events that have occurred throughout the past several years — most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This new grant asks communities to use the arts and cultural projects to foster partnerships and to tackle problems important to the community," said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center. "The South Haven Center for the Arts, The South Haven Memorial Library and the new children’s museum are partnering to explore storytelling, art and play as tools for community connecting, calm and healing. We strive to center our organizations as community assets that can aid in South Haven’s healing and recovering after the last two years of stress and isolation."
It isn't just the global pandemic that has affected the South Haven community over the past two years, according to South Haven Children's Librarian Gail Patterson-Gladney. Local residents have also had to process three shootings in 2021 that claimed the lives of four people - one that occurred in Covert, another on the city's southside, and the third on the South Haven pier, in which a 19-year-old Bangor man randomly began firing shots, killing a Kalamazoo man and critically injuring his wife, before the young man took his own life. Those tragic deaths, in conjunction with the unrest following the 2020 presidential election and racial divisiveness throughout the country, took its toll on people's mental health and well-being.
"We are not the same, but now we can be better," said Patterson-Gladney, who helped Rydecki, Hagy and Wendi Onuki, executive director of the children's museum, shape the Create and Connect project that uses art to address issues and tackle problems that have affected the South Haven community.
"We think that offering and promoting community art-making experiences can be one way to help people bounce back from our isolation, find our commonalities and heal," Rydecki said.
The Create and Connect program kicked off earlier this month with a series of short videos that Rydecki has created to inspire people to create art at home, in their free time.
The videos are aired once a week on YouTube and the art center's Facebook page.
"The focus is on drawing," Rydecki said. "There is a body of research telling us art is good for our minds. My hope is that people use these lessons to explore their own artistic talent."
Later this spring, the art center, library and children's museum plans to host sculpture workshops in preparation for the creation of the art installations.
"We are calling the workshops, Block Parties," Rydecki said. "We will be holding them around the community, inviting participants of all ages to use a mixed-media approach for decorating toy building blocks - the kind kids play with. I will be encouraging people to express something about themselves as they design their block."
The blocks will then be assembled to create three large sculptures that will be displayed at the art center, library and children's museum this summer.
"These pieces will be a visual representation of unity, community, creativity...building bridges," Rydecki said.
Other events will also take place in conjunction with the creation of the sculptures, including pop-up art displays in the community and programs at the library, art center and children's museum.
Aside from the South Haven Center for the Arts, 11 other Michigan groups received Community Partner grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The grants total $141,000 and results from a partnership between the MCACA and Arts Midwest through funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.