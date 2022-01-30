Consumers Credit Union’s plans to build a multi-million, four-story mixed-use development in downtown South Haven has been put on hold.
After holding a public hearing this past Monday, South Haven’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously to deny the Kalamazoo-based credit union’s request for a height variance to build the tall development in the 400 block of Phoenix Street.
“I think it would be out of character for the downtown,” board member Pat Gaston said.
ZBA chairman Steve Runkle was more stern when he said why he wasn’t in favor of the variance.
“I understand what you’re trying to do,” he said to Consumers Credit Union representatives. “(But) we don’t have parking. ... You want to bring more apartments in an area where we already have parking problems. There are tourists who come here because of the quaint downtown area. Then you’re bringing in this monstrosity. I can’t see that.”
Several South Haven residents in the audience also objected to the proposed complex.
“If you looks at the elevation, it sticks out like a sore thumb,” South Haven resident Dan Agnello said.
South Haven resident Mary Hosley voiced similar concerns.
“My concern is the tunneling effect this will create on Phoenix Street,” she said.
After the meeting, Scott Sylvester, chief operating officer for Consumers Credit Union, said he respected the ZBA’s decision.
“We’ll evaluate all of our options and see where to go from here,” Sylvester said. “You want people to invest in your downtown community.”
Consumers Credit Union proposed a 50-foot-tall, four-story and mixed-use commercial and residential building on three parcels of property the company bought at 412, 414 and 416 Phoenix St.
The lots currently consist of a one-story commercial building, which had been leased to Great Lakes Eye Care, and a privately owned lot reserved for patients.
The development would consist of a Consumers Credit Union office on the first floor, along with two other commercial spaces that could be leased. Seventeen one- and two-unit apartments would occupy the upper three levels with 10 on-site parking spaces to the rear of the building facing Eagle Street.
However, the credit union’s proposal isn’t in line with the city’s building height ordinance, which stipulates the maximum height for buildings in the city limits be limited to 45 feet and 3.5 stories – unless a variance is granted.
To grant a variance, developers must show denial – other than lack of an increased financial return – would adversely affect the property owner, or that extraordinary circumstances necessitate the need for approval (such as narrowness or topography of the property); along with several other factors.
‘A little vague’
Steve Bosch of Bosch Architecture, which Consumers Credit Union hired to create the building plans for the proposed project, told the ZBA the building height could be scaled down from 50 feet high to 45 feet high.
“We could fit four stories in 45 feet,” he said. I’m asking for 50 feet, but if that it not achievable, we can live with 45.”
Zoning board members, however, stated the ordinance also stipulates commercial buildings be limited to 3.5 stories in height. Bosch questioned that.
“The 3.5 aspect is a little vague,” he said. “What is 3.5 stories? What is four stories? There’s really no definition. You can fit four stories in 45 feet.”
City Attorney Nick Curcio agreed the city’s current ordinance does not define a half-story. But, when the issue has been brought up in litigation elsewhere, Curcio said, “it generally is referred to as a sloped roof.”
Sylvester suggested perhaps the city’s planning commission should revisit the ordinance regarding height restrictions.
“I hope the planning commission will look at the 3.5 stories,” he said. “It does seem vague.”
Mary Lynne Bugge, a South Haven resident and retired planner for Oshtemo Township, agreed.
“This would be more appropriate to go to the planning commission as a text amendment to see if it is beneficial for the downtown,” she said.
Over the years, the city has granted variances for several developments in the downtown and waterfront districts.
Both River Terrace and Harbor View apartment buildings, owned by the South Haven Housing Commission, are four stories high; The River Watch condominium complex on the Black River is five stories high; while Water Towne Condominiums, the historic Harbor View at the Colonial condominiums, Quaker Square Condominiums, and Quaker Street Apartments are all four stories high.
Variances were granted for several of those developments based on the slope of the land, which didn’t appear to affect the overall skyline of the downtown area.
When asked after the meeting whether Consumers Credit Union could scale back its proposed development to three or 3.5 stories, Sylvester said, “There’s a return on investment involved. At $200 a square foot for construction of commercial space, it’s extremely expensive.”