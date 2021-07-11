An active member and officer of the South Haven Elks Lodge has been named as an officer at the state level for the fraternal organization.
Barbara E. Dotson has been installed as district deputy for Elks lodges in Southwest Michigan who report to the Michigan Elks Association. She will serve as district deputy for one year.
The BPO Elks is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year throughout the United States, the Elks donates more than $71 million in cash and $310 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families, veterans and their families and charitable organizations.
Each year, the South Haven Elks Lodge distributes scholarships to graduating seniors of South Haven High School.
It’s part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment throughout the United States to help students achieve their goals. Each year, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country.