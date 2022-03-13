As the South Haven Planning Commission grapples with a proposed food truck ordinance, a local entrepreneur hopes to see mobile food vendors operate on a year-round basis.
South Haven resident Trevor Brooks said he plans to buy three parcels of property along Phoenix Street in downtown South Haven to set up a multi-food truck park.
The parcels are home to the Dairy Queen restaurant, its large parking lot, and a two-story building next door – whose first story is now being leased by A Touch of Color tattoo shop.
Dairy Queen has been closed for the past year. Its longtime owners, who want to retire, are seeking a buyer for the business and parking lot at 555 Phoenix St., along with the two-story building next door at 559 Phoenix St.
Brooks said he thinks his business proposal would be a perfect fit for the downtown.
“I’m looking at the Dairy Queen, but I’m interested in going beyond just buying the business,” he said. “The Dairy Queen doesn’t make sense as an investment, though, unless I can convert its parking lot for the food trucks and use the back part of the other building as a commissary kitchen. The tattoo shop only uses the front part of the building.”
Brooks recently moved to South Haven from Texas where food truck parks are common. He thinks the concept would work well.
“I’m interested in investing in this town,” he said. “This property is unique because of its location and large parking lot that could support five to six trucks. I’m looking for food trucks that have food not currently offered in this community.”
The food truck court would include a large, partially covered patio area, a small stage for audio equipment, a fixed-area fire pit and a second-story deck for both Dairy Queen and food court customers.
Downtown already has a variety of restaurants, but Brooks doesn’t think his proposed food truck court would hurt those businesses.
“I am interested in investing in South Haven to help resolve some of its challenges,” he said. “It is pretty clear that during the tourist season there is not enough food options available in the central business district as the restaurants become overburdened. A food truck park would help solve that challenge.”
Waiting for a decision
South Haven entrepreneur Monique Crowley would also like to locate a food truck, Fruit Street Kitchen, on the city’s south side.
She and her husband, Rico, opened it last summer in front of their home on Fruit Street, only to be told in the fall the city’s ordinance dealing with mobile food vendors does not allow food trucks in residential areas.
“We are licensed by the health department. The residents are for it,” said Crowley, who led a movement last fall seeking a revision to its ordinance regarding mobile food vendors.
Planners have been discussing how to address the growing popularity of food trucks for the past several months.
At their February meeting, members favored allowing the trucks to operate year-round, instead of only during summer months. However, planners couldn’t decide where the trucks should be allowed. Currently, the trucks can only locate on private property in the B2 and B4 commercial business districts.
Some commissioners, such as Mike Neiss, think the number of locations should be extended to include the B3 waterfront district on the city’s north side. Others recommended the possibility of letting them operate in the downtown central business district and near industrial sites, while debate continued on the pros and cons of letting mobile food trucks exist in certain residential areas or city parks.
The discussion continued earlier this month, with some pushback by north side eateries, who worry that food trucks would compete with them for customers.
“Every food truck you put on the north side takes away from my and North Side Memories’ business,” said Jim Sankofski, owner of Bunde’s Bakery and Cafe on North Shore Drive.
During the March 3rd meeting, planners studied a revised food truck ordinance put together by city attorney Nick Curcio and city staff.
Informally, the planners said they liked the idea of having food trucks year-round and are leaning toward letting them be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. But they still could not decide where the trucks should be allowed.
Planners earlier said they hoped to have a revised ordinance in place by April.
“We’re going to be in a holding pattern until we get some things worked out,” Chairman Tim Stegeman said. “It’s OK to take a little time.”
However, Brooks and Crowley said they hope planners will make a decision soon.
“We’ve waited since last October,” Crowley said.