Even though Filbrandt Family Funeral Home merged with Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services earlier this year, that hasn’t stopped Jeff Filbrandt and his wife, Annie Brown, from continuing to sponsor a holiday friendly competition.
For the second year in a row, the couple plans to host the Filbrandt Family Holiday Outdoor Lighting Contest. But rather than sponsoring the competition as part of a business, the couple and their family are doing it on their own.
“So many people told us they loved participating in the contest and driving around to look at the lights,” Brown said. “So Jeff and I decided to bring back the 2nd Annual Holiday Outdoor Lighting Contest.”
Jeff and Annie had another, deeper reason for doing so, as well.
“This is such a difficult time for so many people who have suffered from another year of COVID,” Annie said. “We want to give our community a happy holiday event that will bring comfort and cheer to our friends and neighbors.”
From now until Dec. 20, people can submit nominations of their favorite residential outdoor lighted holiday displays.
“You can nominate yourself, a neighbor, or your favorite home in the South Haven area,” Brown said. Nominations can be emailed to Annie Brown at ab49746@gmail.com, or people can leave a message at 637-6499 indicating their favorite home. Nominations should include the homeowner’s name and address and phone number, if possible.
Just like last year, prizes will be awarded for the best decorated homes. The winner will receive $200; second place, a gift certificate to Clementine’s restaurant; and third place, a gift certificate to Captain Nemo’s restaurant.
Judging will take place Dec. 21 and maps will be made available online of all the homes that are nominated. The Filbrandts will be selecting a panel of judges to choose the winning entries, with the winners announced Christmas day.