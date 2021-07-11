A family who has contributed to the well-being of the South Haven community in so many ways over the years is being recognized by the Rotary Club of South Haven.
The club’s 2021 Community Service Award was presented to the Marcoux family – Jim and Paula, Jay and Julia, Chad and Will enduring the Rotary club annual induction and awards event on Tuesday, July 6.
The gathering at the city’s Johnston Park Pavilion was the club’s first in-person event in more than a year.
The award, now in its 13th year, annually recognizes residents who make a difference in the community while embodying the spirit of the Rotary slogan, Service Above Self.
“The Marcouxs are truly a family committed to our community and the people who live here,” said Rotary President Dan Thompson.”
Jim, who is the parents of Jay and Chad and grandfather of Will, moved to South Haven after retirement from his career in Chicago. Since then, he has been a driving force in creating the South Haven Area Community Foundation. He has served as the Foundation’s executive director for a dollar a year since it was incorporated in 2005. The foundation has awarded more than $450,000 to local non-profits over the years.
“Jim and Paula have instilled a spirit of giving in their children,” Thompson said.
Paula has worked many hours behind the scene making meals and desserts in her own kitchen whenever asked to assist people in need. She is also active in the Blessings in a Backpack program through South Haven Public Schools.
Jay, who owns several restaurants in South Haven, has a history of donating cooked and balanced meals to people in need. During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic he organized local restaurants to contribute food from their shelves to people in need.
“Jay has the business perspective of identifying need and opportunity,” said Thompson. “Food that could have easily gone to waste was redirected to meet a community need.”
Jay continued to provide prepared meals to both the South Haven and Covert food pantries during the pandemic, even when his businesses were shut down. He has also provided food to the Thursday night dinners at the Congregational Church from November to April for more than a decade. and he serves on the board of We Care INC human service ministry.
Jay has often said that his wife, Julia, is his inspiration. It was because of her encouragement that Jay has been involved in so much community service. For example, when Jay asked Julia if he really had time to join the We Care board she said “you always have time to do God’s work.”
Chad, who helps run Jay’s restaurants, has been described as the family’s unsung hero. “It is Chad’s willingness to give more of himself to the family’s business enterprises, allowing other family members to be in touch with community needs,” Thompson said.
An example of the numerous community initiatives supported by the Marcouxs over the years was a generous donation to the Project Christmas Hope when there were not enough items for older kids.