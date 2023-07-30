South Haven is among 23 communities throughout Michigan that will get funding to address erosion issues from the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan in 2019.
South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) will receive a $1.5 million flood protection grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s high-water infrastructure program to protect flooding at the wastewater treatment plant that overlooks the Black River, City Manager Kate Hosier said.
“The grant is for a flood protection project at the wastewater treatment plant,” Hosier said.
During the record-high water levels along Lake Michigan in 2019 that also impacted the Black River, the area around the wastewater plant experienced significant flooding. The city undertook emergency measures – such as installation of temporary flood barriers – but applied for grant funding to prevent the infiltration of flood water to the plant in the future.
To deal with any significant flooding issue that occurs in the future, SHAWSA will design and implement flood protection measures for the treatment plant to address flooding caused by extreme rains events and cyclical high water on Lake Michigan and the Black River, according to a news release from (EGLE).
Improvements include raising existing concrete curbs and gutters at the plant, construction of an earthen berm, installation of a storm sewer and construction of a storm water force main and pump station.
As part of receiving the grant, SHAWSA will contribute a matching amount of $375,000 for the project.
The city also received a $42,000 grant from EGLE to conduct a shoreline analysis study of 2.5 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline to consider the establishment of a shoreline protection zoning ordinance.
The ordinance would regulate the construction of permanent structures beyond a fixed setback line. The study is meant to address the construction of new homes that are built close to the lakeshore and end up being the subject of erosion issues during periods of high-water levels.