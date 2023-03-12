South Haven city officials have given the green light for several festivals and events to take place.
On Monday, March 6, city council members put their stamp of approval for seven upcoming events, including a new Easter egg hunt along with the popular Light Up the Lake fireworks display.
Mayor Scott Smith recognized the various nonprofits and organizations for putting on the events.
“Thank you very much for putting them on and organizing them,” he said to organizers in attendance at Monday’s meeting. “It’s a lot of work.”
For the past several years, Smith has coordinated fundraising for the $30,000 fireworks display.
This year’s pyrotechnics is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. July 3.
The new event approved by the city council will be the Beach Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the new Mitten Children’s Museum that opened last year. The event is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. March 26 at South Beach.
“We want to host a family-friendly Easter egg hunt on the beach, rain or shine – or snow – to highlight the beauty of our town,” Museum Director Wendi Onuki said.
The event will feature four separate areas of the beach geared to different age brackets. Age groups will include children ages 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. The event will be free to the public. However, donations and sponsorships will be appreciated, Onuki said.
Other events approved by the city council includes:
National Day of Prayer
The hour-long event, hosted by the South Haven Area Ministerial Alliance, features songs and prayers by participants from South Haven area churches and other organizations, who pray for governmental officials, educators, the military, first responders and other groups that represent the nation and community. It will be on May 4, outdoors at South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St.
South Haven Festival of Cars/Kruisin’ for Kylie
The event, which attracts about 1,000 people, includes a car show, music and DJ, while raising funds for cystic fibrosis research. Over the years, the event has raised $75,000 for Michigan-based Hunt for a Cure, a nonprofit dedicated to cystic fibrosis research. It will be on June 10 at the Huron Street parking lot, downtown.
Harborfest
The festival includes live music, food vendors, craft vendors, dragon boat races and a beer garden from June 15-18, Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Light Up the Lake fireworks
The popular fireworks display will be lit off the North Pier over Lake Michigan on July 3.
Salute to Veterans
The event, hosted by Operation Injured Soldier and South Haven Steelheaders, attracts about 40 boat operators who take 80 disabled veterans for a fishing excursion on Lake Michigan. When they return to the South Haven Harbor, the boat parade is escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Van Buren County Sheriff Patrol and welcomed by up to 1,000 bystanders and a flyover from the Michigan-based Hooligans Flight Team. This year it returns Aug. 19 at the South Beach and South Haven piers.
Ice Breaker 2024
From Feb. 2-4, 2024, in downtown South Haven, the Ice Breaker features ice sculptures, a chili cook-off, fish fling, snowsuit fashion competition, ice skating at the city’s outdoor ice rink and a cardboard sled race.