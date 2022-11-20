If you’re looking for something fun to do during the upcoming holiday season in South Haven, you won’t have to travel far.
South Haven area organizations are offering a wide variety of events over the next month that include the annual tree-lighting ceremony and Santa Paws parade, downtown, a holiday train display, and the rare opportunity to view South Haven’s first hotel, currently under renovation by the Historical Association of South Haven.
A tour of the original Forest Hotel on Center Street, which the historical association purchased earlier this year, will be part of the annual Holiday in the Park celebration, Nov. 25, in downtown South Haven.
“An Old Fashioned Christmas” at the Forest House will take place from 4-8 p.m., at South Haven’s first hotel, located at 313 Center St. People who tour the hotel, now in the process of being renovated, will be greeted with hot chocolate and cookies, and led throughout the three-story building by docents who will explain the history of the building, first built in the mid-1800s to serve as a boarding house for lumberjacks. Over the years, the building was used as a hotel, and later for business and other commercial uses; most recently as the office for the late Jack Cook, a certified public accountant.
The Forest House tour is just one part of the Holiday in the Park celebration. The festivities begin with the Santa Paws Parade at 4:30 p.m. The parade of holiday-clad dogs and their owners will travel from Riverfront Park to Phoenix Street and to Dyckman Park, next to the downtown pavilion. At the park, people can enjoy roasting marshmallows and eating s’mores, and have their photos taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Shortly afterward, the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at city hall will occur at 5:30 p.m. Skating at the downtown ice rink will also take place from 5-9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries lining Phoenix Street, courtesy of people honoring their loved ones as part of the Caring Circle fundraiser, will add a festive glow to the festivities.
For people who can’t make it to the Holiday in the Park event, Nov. 25, plenty of other holiday events await. A schedule of events follows:
November
20-Dec. 11 – Mistletoe Market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The holiday market features fine arts and crafts for holiday gift giving. Proceeds benefit the art center and local artists who create the crafts.
25 – Make and Take a Holiday Ornament, 3-4 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St.. For more information, visit www.southhavenarts.org
25 – Elves Workshop for children: 5-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Festive crafts to make and take home. Free with admission.
25 – Circle of Lights Celebration: 5 -7 p.m., Glenn. Free event includes family photos in a vintage sleigh, visits with Santa, merchant walk with giveaways and refreshments and a holiday a sing-along. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Glenncircleoflights
December
1-17 – Christmas Market: Al-Van Humane Society community room, 07951 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Wide variety of holiday items and gifts for re-sale. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. A benefit for Al-Van Humane Society.
2-23 – Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction: Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-22, 3-6 p.m.; Woodhams Show Room, 1111 LaGrange St., South Haven. Free admission. Tree auction benefits We Care Community Resource Center in South Haven.
3 – Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus: Noon-3 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Free event.
10 – Chocolate Stroll: 2-5 p.m., downtown South Haven. Downtown stores plan to offer a variety of chocolate snacks. Caroling to follow later in the afternoon.
14 – The Christmas Ship Concert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Concert features Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock of Chicago. Tickets, $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members.
17 – “Christmas Tree Ship” reading: 1-2 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum’s tall ship Captain Bob Harnish will read children’s books to youngsters. Free event.
20 – South Haven Performance Series holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The free concert will feature the South Bend Chamber Singers of South Bend, Ind.