James Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven, stands in front of one of the second-story entryways to the Forest House, shortly after the historical association purchased the building a year ago. The historical association plans to host holiday tours of the building – originally built in the mid-1800s – during the Holiday in the Park celebration in South Haven, Nov. 25. The historical association has been in the process of renovating the building on Center Street since first purchasing it.