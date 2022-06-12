Several dozen members of the South Haven High School Class of 2022 receives awards and scholarships during the awards night, June 2.
Sydney Barnes earns Critic Cup award
Sydney Barnes, an academic scholar and All-State golfer received the top honor – the Critic Cup, an award voted on by fellow classmate for whom they feel is the best all-around student in terms of academics, extra-curricular activities and community involvement.
Barnes, who will be headed later this month to compete in the National High School Golf Association’s national tournament at Pinehurst in NC, not only excels in golf but in other activities. During the awards ceremony, she was named a top academic scholar, received the AAUW Luminary Scholarship, the Grace J. Calvin Scholarship, the Devon “Devo” Smiley Leave a Legacy Scholarship, the South Haven Rotary Club Scholarship, the Mark Hosley STEM Scholarship, the Most Outstanding Female Athletic Award, the John Philip Sousa Band Award and the National Honor Society Award for seniors. She plans to attend The University of Michigan to pursue a degree in pharmacy.
Other award and scholarship recipients follow:
Honor Students: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Kendra Burrows, Jillian Carey, Myles Daugherty, Cadence Dykstra, Alexis Eddy, Tyler Ferrell, Kyley Gorham, Cody Hampton, Kalin Hartmann, Aleena Keh, Philip Kerber, Ledora Pena, Kila Raday, Ruben Soto, Jr., Trent Till, Jacob Timmer, Shayler Trowbridge, John Tsakonas, Samanatha Vanden Berk
DAR Good Citizen: Shayler Trowbridge
AAUW Pathfinder Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Jessica Arvizu
AAUW Luminary Scholarship: Sydney Barnes
Johnson Controls Scholarship: Tyler Ferrell, Jenna Ridley, Trent Till, Jacob Timmer
Kalamazoo County 4-H Scholarship: Nicholas Sheppard
Grace J. Calvin Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Jessica Arvizu, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Elizabeth Cortez, Cadence Dykstra, Tyler Ferrell, David Gonzalez, Cody Hampton, Kalin Hartmann, Lidia Hurtado, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Aleena Keh, Mason Leach, Ledora Pena, Trevor Price, Jenna Ridley, Nicholas Sheppard, Teja Smith, Shawn Smith, Trent Till, Jacob Timmer, Shayler Trowbridge, Trentyn Voisard, Alyssa Wilson, Lorraine Young
Devon “Devo” Smiley Leave a Legacy Scholarship: Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Alexis Eddy, Trent Till
Edward Bocock Memorial Scholarship: Cody Hampton
Filbrandt Family Scholarship: Cody Hampton, Lidia Hurtado
Lily of the Valley Church Scholarship: William Bettis
Miss South Haven Scholarship: Alyssa Wilson
Mr. South Haven Scholarship: Jacob Timmer
Miss Congeniality Scholarship: Lorraine Young
Blossomtime Festival: Bob Bramse Community Service Award Scholarship: Alyssa Wilson
Blossomtime 1st Runner Up Scholarship: Jacob Timmer
South Haven Community Memorial Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Cortney Clemons, Alexis Eddy, Nicholas Shepperd, John Tsakonas, Sam Vanden Berk, Trentyn Voisard
South Haven Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez
South Haven Rotary Club Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Sydney Barnes, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Shawn Smith
Guthrie Family Scholarship: William Bettis, Kila Raday, Aaliyah Williams
Mark Hosley STEM Scholarship: Sydney Barnes
Most Outstanding Athlete Awards: Sydney Barnes, Ray Woodall
Caleb Grimes Minority Student-Athlete Advancement Scholarship: Jessica Arvizu, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez
Semper Fidelis Music Award: William Bettis
Celebrate the Music Award (Charles A. Burd Foundation): Cody Hampton
Charles A. Burd Foundation Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, William Bettis
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Sydney Barnes
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Philip Kerber
Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga-Jimenez, Jessica Arvizu
Outstanding Band Award: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez
Jazzlin Johnson
Tri-M Music Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez
Outstanding Art Award: Lidia Hurtado
Critic Cup Award: Sydney Barnes
Principal’s Award: Ray Miller
Outstanding Drama Awards: Kendra Burrows, Ethan Moore, Jacob Timmer
Ram Tough Awards: Alexis Eddy, Carson Rooker, Jacob Timmer, Ray Woodall
Van Buren Technology ECCE Student of the Year: Elizabeth Cortez
Outstanding Math Award: Myles Daugherty, Kalin Hartmann
South Haven Rams Athletic Booster Scholarship: Sydney Bettis, Aleena Keh, Trent Till, Lorraine Young
Jan Holmes Sportsmanship Award: Alexis Eddy
Dale Patterson Sportsmanship Award: William Bettis
Orchestra Director’s Award: Nicholas Sheppard
National School Orchestra Award: Kashara Tanner
Outstanding Contributions to Choir: Dakota Lott, Leony Krause, Ethan Moore, Teja Smith
National Honor Society: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Harlee Burrows, Sarai De La Rosa, Cadence Dykstra, Kyley Gorham, Cody Hampton, Meah Inthavong, Aleena Keh, Philip Kerber, Kila Raday, Ruben Soto Jr., Jacob Timmer, Lorraine Young