Several dozen members of the South Haven High School Class of 2022 receives awards and scholarships during the awards night, June 2.

Sydney Barnes earns Critic Cup award

Sydney Barnes, an academic scholar and All-State golfer received the top honor – the Critic Cup, an award voted on by fellow classmate for whom they feel is the best all-around student in terms of academics, extra-curricular activities and community involvement.

Barnes, who will be headed later this month to compete in the National High School Golf Association’s national tournament at Pinehurst in NC, not only excels in golf but in other activities. During the awards ceremony, she was named a top academic scholar, received the AAUW Luminary Scholarship, the Grace J. Calvin Scholarship, the Devon “Devo” Smiley Leave a Legacy Scholarship, the South Haven Rotary Club Scholarship, the Mark Hosley STEM Scholarship, the Most Outstanding Female Athletic Award, the John Philip Sousa Band Award and the National Honor Society Award for seniors. She plans to attend The University of Michigan to pursue a degree in pharmacy.

Other award and scholarship recipients follow:

Honor Students: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Kendra Burrows, Jillian Carey, Myles Daugherty, Cadence Dykstra, Alexis Eddy, Tyler Ferrell, Kyley Gorham, Cody Hampton, Kalin Hartmann, Aleena Keh, Philip Kerber, Ledora Pena, Kila Raday, Ruben Soto, Jr., Trent Till, Jacob Timmer, Shayler Trowbridge, John Tsakonas, Samanatha Vanden Berk

DAR Good Citizen: Shayler Trowbridge

AAUW Pathfinder Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Jessica Arvizu

AAUW Luminary Scholarship: Sydney Barnes

Johnson Controls Scholarship: Tyler Ferrell, Jenna Ridley, Trent Till, Jacob Timmer

Kalamazoo County 4-H Scholarship: Nicholas Sheppard

Grace J. Calvin Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Jessica Arvizu, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Elizabeth Cortez, Cadence Dykstra, Tyler Ferrell, David Gonzalez, Cody Hampton, Kalin Hartmann, Lidia Hurtado, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Aleena Keh, Mason Leach, Ledora Pena, Trevor Price, Jenna Ridley, Nicholas Sheppard, Teja Smith, Shawn Smith, Trent Till, Jacob Timmer, Shayler Trowbridge, Trentyn Voisard, Alyssa Wilson, Lorraine Young

Devon “Devo” Smiley Leave a Legacy Scholarship: Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Alexis Eddy, Trent Till

Edward Bocock Memorial Scholarship: Cody Hampton

Filbrandt Family Scholarship: Cody Hampton, Lidia Hurtado

Lily of the Valley Church Scholarship: William Bettis

Miss South Haven Scholarship: Alyssa Wilson

Mr. South Haven Scholarship: Jacob Timmer

Miss Congeniality Scholarship: Lorraine Young

Blossomtime Festival: Bob Bramse Community Service Award Scholarship: Alyssa Wilson

Blossomtime 1st Runner Up Scholarship: Jacob Timmer

South Haven Community Memorial Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Cortney Clemons, Alexis Eddy, Nicholas Shepperd, John Tsakonas, Sam Vanden Berk, Trentyn Voisard

South Haven Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez

South Haven Rotary Club Scholarship: Kyannah Anthony, Sydney Barnes, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Shawn Smith

Guthrie Family Scholarship: William Bettis, Kila Raday, Aaliyah Williams

Mark Hosley STEM Scholarship: Sydney Barnes

Most Outstanding Athlete Awards: Sydney Barnes, Ray Woodall

Caleb Grimes Minority Student-Athlete Advancement Scholarship: Jessica Arvizu, Lucero Arizaga Jimenez

Semper Fidelis Music Award: William Bettis

Celebrate the Music Award (Charles A. Burd Foundation): Cody Hampton

Charles A. Burd Foundation Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, William Bettis

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Sydney Barnes

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Philip Kerber

Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga-Jimenez, Jessica Arvizu

Outstanding Band Award: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez

Jazzlin Johnson

Tri-M Music Scholarship: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez

Outstanding Art Award: Lidia Hurtado

Critic Cup Award: Sydney Barnes

Principal’s Award: Ray Miller

Outstanding Drama Awards: Kendra Burrows, Ethan Moore, Jacob Timmer

Ram Tough Awards: Alexis Eddy, Carson Rooker, Jacob Timmer, Ray Woodall

Van Buren Technology ECCE Student of the Year: Elizabeth Cortez

Outstanding Math Award: Myles Daugherty, Kalin Hartmann

South Haven Rams Athletic Booster Scholarship: Sydney Bettis, Aleena Keh, Trent Till, Lorraine Young

Jan Holmes Sportsmanship Award: Alexis Eddy

Dale Patterson Sportsmanship Award: William Bettis

Orchestra Director’s Award: Nicholas Sheppard

National School Orchestra Award: Kashara Tanner

Outstanding Contributions to Choir: Dakota Lott, Leony Krause, Ethan Moore, Teja Smith

National Honor Society: Lucero Arizaga Jimenez, Sydney Barnes, William Bettis, Harlee Burrows, Sarai De La Rosa, Cadence Dykstra, Kyley Gorham, Cody Hampton, Meah Inthavong, Aleena Keh, Philip Kerber, Kila Raday, Ruben Soto Jr., Jacob Timmer, Lorraine Young