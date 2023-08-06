Four candidates will appear on the Aug. 8 ballot for a seat on the South Haven City Council, representing the 2nd Ward.
The four candidates are incumbent Jeff Arnold, along with newcomers Adam Muszkiewicz, Ryan Servatius and Paul VandenBosch.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will proceed to the November general election where it will be decided who will be the Ward 2 council member. The seat has a four-year term, beginning in January 2024.
Three of the four candidates for the 2nd Ward race responded to an election questionnaire. However, Muszkiewicz did not.
Candidates were asked the same set of questions, including why they are running for city council, what main issues they think are facing the city and their background.
The candidates’ responses follow in alphabetical order of their last names:
Jeff Arnold
Arnold said the main issues facing South Haven are affordable housing, economic growth and short-term rental management.
“I am running because I enjoy serving our community,” said Arnold, who has served on the council for the past four years. “Right now there is a lot of exciting things happening in South Haven and I would like to, on behalf of the people of Ward 2, continue to help shape and complete them.”
Regarding The Habitat Co. decision to pull out of developing the former Overton factory site, Arnold said, the city needs to regroup and get a new project for the area.
“We need to amend some of our zoning rules to allow different homes in the community, like duplexes or triplexes or tiny homes,” he said. “We need to continue to work with South Haven Township on (residential) development projects.”
In terms of economic development, Arnold said the city staff should continue to protect and help grow existing businesses. Specifically, he said they need to help Locker Properties, which owns a portion of Center Street, redevelop their site downtown.
For short-term rentals, Arnold said changes need to be made to the current rules that will allow for “better and fast enforcement of the rules.”
“We probably need to drop the classifications of personal and business short-term rentals,” he said. “A single category would aid in enforcement and management. We need to look at the 4-to-1 ratio as I think it needs to be adjusted.”
Arnold has a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in secondary education along with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Valley State University. He has served as a teacher for 27 years at South Haven High School and is now in charge of online learning and the school’s Integrated Learning Center. He is also a member of the Elks Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion.
Ryan Servatius
Servatius said he is seeking a seat on the city council to serve the city.
“I want to see our town have sustainable growth for years to come and set our town on that path,” he said. “From more housing that includes us everyday locals, to job growth and new business attraction, and of course water safety to ensure a safer time along our pristine shoreline.”
Three main issues Servatius thinks need to be addressed are affordable housing, jobs and business retention, as well as water safety along Lake Michigan.
“As a real-estate broker of 22-plus years, I have a strong position in helping make the needed changes that will allow for more types of housing for all,” he said.
Regarding economic development, Servatius said the days of large factories are “long gone.”
“Our future lives and dies with being able to attract talent to our community that we can help foster, grow and support here for growth,” he said.
In terms of water safety, especially following four drownings in 2022, Servatius said: “We are a destination waterfront community and we have the duty to help those who visit, play and live here know more about water safety.”
Servatius is a real estate broker for Century 21 Affiliated and has served as a committee member of the National Association of Realtors. He also served as a previous chairperson for the South Haven Township Planning Commission, and is a member of the Downtown Association of South Haven, the South Haven Ambassadors Program and Education organization, along with the Elks and Moose lodges.
Paul VandenBosch
VandenBosch worked for the city for 19 years, most recently as assistant city manager in 2015. He said he is seeking a council seat because he would like to help South Haven position itself for an influx of new residents.
“I would like to promote a customer service-oriented approach to organization management for the city,” he said. “I will support an economic development approach that supports year-round employers, residents and service providers.”
The three issues VandenBosch said the city should focus on are protecting residential neighborhoods, addressing loud vehicles/aggressive drivers and maintaining streets and infrastructure.
“I will use best practices from other cities and established legal precedent to regulate short-term rentals to reduce the number of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods,” he said. “I will address nuisance problems, which impact the residents’ ability to enjoy their homes and neighborhoods as a high-quality place to live.” He also said he would continue to support the city’s maintenance budget and programs to renew and improve streets and utilities.
VandenBosch is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Redboud University with a doctoral diploma in urban planning. When working for the city, he served as assistant city manager, economic development director, harbormaster, zoning administrator and assistant city manager. He is a member of the Historical Association of South Haven, the Michigan Maritime Museum and Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group.
Uncontested races
Several candidates are running uncontested in the Aug. 8 primary in the 1st and 3rd wards.
In Ward 1, incumbent Letitia Wilkins will face a challenge in the general election in November from former city council member Vickiy Kozlick-Wall. In Ward 3, current council member Steve Schlack is not seeking reelection due to being term limited. Two newcomers, Scott Reinert and Mary Hosley will be vying for his seat in November.