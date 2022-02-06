A company that proposed creating a hemp ranch on 64 acres of property in Geneva Township, is now focused on building 50 small housing units on the site.
TransGlobal Assets Inc. – based in Cheyenne, Wyo., with an office in Ann Arbor – made the announcement in late January to work with a New York-based developer for the project.
“South Haven Hemp Ranch is to adopt a vertically integrated business model and will include a self-sustaining community of superior modular home offering off-grid-style living,” TransGlobal Assets officials said in a news release. “It will consist of commercial greenhouses for year-round agriculture production and 10 acres registered for outdoor hemp cultivation.”
Clearing for the project is expected to begin this spring with company officials hoping to begin hemp production in the summer of 2023.
“We are only in the beginning steps but we’re all excited to be getting started,” TransGlobal Assets CEO Curtis Philpot said in a Friday interview.
The proposed South Haven Hemp Ranch would be located on the south side of County Road 384, west of 68th Street.
The company obtained a license in the fall of 2021 from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulations to grow and process hemp, and surveyed the wooded property, Philpot said. TransGlobal Assets hired Steiner Associates, a Livonia-based architectural firm to design plans for the site.
“Indeed, we do have plenty more planning to do, we will keep a natural look and work with the beautiful landscape,” Philpot said. “We have allocated 15 acres inside the Hemp Ranch for the mini homes, off-grid-style community, hopefully to be located close to CR 384.”
The homes, to be manufactured by Merati Homes, which was formed by entrepreneur Kadi Kohea two years ago, would be a mix of pre-designed studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 312 to 504 square feet.
Homes would come fully furnished with new appliances, a full-size bathroom, complete cabinetry, sofa, dining table and chairs and queen-size bed.
The homes would be rented on long-term or short-term leases to Hemp Ranch workers or guests.
“Merati will build and manage the properties and provide a turn-key living experience for guests,” Kohea said. “We expect to be fully ready for guests by spring 2023 and are trying to improve on that timeline.”
When its hemp ranch is operational, TransGlobal Assets plans to grow and process CBD products to be sold through its brand, Monster Elixer, a subsidiary of the company, Philpot said. Initially, the company plans to employ 25 people at the Geneva Township site.
The Now Corp., will also be partnering with TransGlobal Assets with the development and operation of the Hemp Ranch.
“The Now Corp. is the research and development aspect of this partnership,” Philpot said. “The Now Corp. will be doing onsite research to advance the study of CBD and will be providing information for optional educational tours.”
The Geneva Township site would be the first hemp ranch the company has developed, according to Philpot, who became CEO of TransGlobal Assets in 2019.
“South Haven will be the first of many,” he said.
However, Geneva Township Supervisor Nancy Whaley said the company will have to obtain approval from the township board before commencing with its plans for a residential subdivision. As of now, the plans don’t meet the township’s ordinance regarding residential structures.
“This company has not been in contact with Geneva Township,” Whaley said. “A developer is only allowed two units of 840 square feet on any one property unless they make it a subdivision and then each lot can house one dwelling unit of 640 square feet or more. Then, there are other specific rules they have to follow and the township board must approve.”
Philpot said TransGlobal Assets and Merati Homes plans to meet with township officials regarding the residential development plants for the Hemp Ranch.
“Merati Homes engineering will be in contact with the township planning commission and work with them directly,” he said.